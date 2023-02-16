Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell sits at his desk as Blount Memorial Hospital CEO Dr. Harold Naramore makes his way to the podium to respond to questions at Thursday night's Blount County Commission meeting.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
The Blount County Commission chamber was filled with concerned citizens on hand to share their opinions and then to witness the vote on an amendment to the private act that created BMH.
The Blount County Commission took a step towards potentially wresting operation of Blount Memorial Hospital from the nonprofit that’s managed it since the 1940s Thursday, Feb. 16.
Commissioners Thursday voted to ask state representatives to introduce an amendment to the 1945 private act that created the hospital. If that amendment ultimately takes effect, the county could remove the nonprofit Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. as the hospital’s managers and replace them, and any subsequent operator, with a selection of its own.
It won't necessarily do so. County attorney Craig Garrett told commissioners during discussion that "before any action is taken to engage a new entity to manage the hospital that negotiations take place with the existing Board of Directors of BMH Inc. to facilitate the management agreement that he's proposing."
"That would be the next step," Garrett said.
With the amendment, however, commission has the express power to end the county's relationship with BMH Inc and any other future operator.
In BMH Inc.’s place, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell suggested in a Wednesday, Feb. 15, press release that the University of Tennessee Medical Center could take over Blount Memorial’s management.
Uncertainty about the hospital’s future remains. The Tennessee General Assembly will need to take up and pass the private act amendment, firstly. If the amendment passes there, it will return to the county commission for final approval, where ⅔ of the full commission must approve it for it to enter into force.
The county and the hospital remain in litigation against one another. The hospital sued the county at the end of 2022, aiming to prevent certain recent commission actions from taking effect and to establish ownership of specific assets. It’s since dropped a restraining order it initially sought, but retains a request that it be allowed to complete an asset sale. It has also filed a motion to compel the county to go to mediation over that sale. The county countersued Feb. 7.
County officials including Mitchell have voiced consistent concerns regarding BMH’s finances — the hospital lost millions in the last fiscal year, and has faced substantial, multimillion-dollar losses stretching back over a decade.
