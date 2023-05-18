The Blount County Commission voted Thursday, May 18, to amend the 1945 law that created Blount Memorial Hospital, allowing the government to contract with new hospital managers.
The change also expressly provides for removal of hospital managers; Blount Memorial Hospital Incorporated, a nonprofit corporation, has played that role since the hospital’s founding, and its representatives have contested the necessity and validity of county actions.
Seventeen commissioners voted in favor of the change Thursday, two — Commissioners Ron French and Tom Stinnett — against, and Commissioner Rick Carver abstained. Commissioner Dyran Bledsoe was absent.
The amendment follows intense political dispute and still-active litigation. Ownership of hospital assets, how Blount Memorial board members are nominated and appointed, the hospital's losses and the question of transparency are among the issues in contention.
The hospital sued the county late last year, aiming for political independence and a judgement that it, not the county, owns its outlying assets. The government countersued in February, arguing that it owns the hospital and all its properties.
Counsel for Blount County have contended that the authority to end any management relationship already rests with the commission.
Other local governments, including the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, have also weighed in on the hospital and its disagreements with the county. Among other actions, the cities have both approved changes to the hospital board's nominations process.
To be adopted, the measure needed a two-thirds majority — 14 ‘yes’ votes — from the commission. Commissioners had previously voted to send the amendment to the state legislature, which approved it last month. Governor Bill Lee signed the amendment May 11.
Read more about the commission's vote on the hospital in the Saturday e-edition of The Daily Times and in Sunday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.