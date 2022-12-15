The Blount County Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 15, to amend the charter of Blount Memorial Hospital, reformatting the nominating committee for appointments to the hospital’s board of directors.
Among other changes, the charter amendment would permit the governments of Blount County, Alcoa and Maryville to choose their appointees to the hospital board directly.
The nominating committee as it’s now constituted presents the three governments and Maryville College with nominations for board appointments. Those entities can then vote on those nominations.
Currently chaired by the president of the hospital board, the resolution would see a county representative take up the chairmanship of the nominating committee and include representatives of both cities.
A short public comment period saw opposing viewpoints on the validity of the resolution. Discussion on the resolution itself was also short in comparison to earlier meetings on the subject.
As discussion on the resolution opened, Commissioner Tom Stinnett motioned to postpone the vote, citing ongoing conversations between the county mayor’s office and the hospital regarding a possible change in the hospital’s status into an independent non-profit corporation from what BMH Board President Robert Redwine referred to as a "governmental" status.
Agreeing with Stinnett, Commissioner Ron French said of the discussions, “They’re looking to solve the issue here. It’s gonna take time for this to be solved, I know that. But they’re moving forward, and both the county and the hospital have agreed to the preliminary terms of the negotiation.”
Asked by Commissioner Jeff Jopling for his response to postponing the resolution, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell commented that he felt the resolution should be addressed in the Thursday meeting.
“Something has to be done now,” he said.
His motion failed, and the commission ultimately voted 15-3-1 in favor of the charter amendment. Stinnett, French and Commissioner Steve Mikels voted against the resolution, while Commissioners Dyran Bledsoe and Staci Crisp-Lawhorn were absent. Commissioner Rick Carver abstained.
The move follows extended discussions between members of county government and hospital administration about the hospital’s leadership, finances and future. Last month, Mitchell wrote the BMH board to request the resignation of currently serving directors, claiming the hospital lacked sufficient oversight and showed signs of fiscal turmoil. Mitchell also contended that the hospital is under county ownership.
Hospital CEO Harold Naramore responded, arguing that Mitchell’s interpretation of hospital governance and ownership were inaccurate. In an email sent out to members of the BMH organization Nov. 22, he argued its financial struggles must also be viewed in light of post-pandemic economic disruption.
Mitchell called a Nov. 29 county commission meeting to address the administration of the hospital. During that meeting, county commissioners voted in favor of removing directors representing Blount County; they rejected a motion to dismantle the current nominating committee to the hospital and therefore did not take a vote to replace those directors.
As such, county attorney Craig Garrett said, they created vacancies on the board, but could not use a new mechanism — a new nominating committee format — to fill those vacancies.
Multiple entities — including both Maryville City Council and Alcoa City Commission — would need to pass similar resolutions before the charter amendment could enter into force. Blount County’s attorney Craig Garret said during the Nov. 29 meeting that the BMH board would also need to accept the charter changes.
