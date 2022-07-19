PUBLIC SCHOOLS
There are three public school systems in Blount County: Alcoa City Schools, Maryville City Schools and Blount County Schools. The composite average ACT score for the state of Tennessee is 20.6. The national composite average is 20.3. Maryville City Schools has an average composite score of 22.9. Alcoa City Schools composite was 20.1. Blount County Schools composite average was 18.8.
Alcoa City Schools: The central office is located at 532 Faraday St., in Alcoa. The schools include Alcoa Elementary, Alcoa Intermediate, Alcoa Middle and Alcoa High. The system has a total enrollment of about 2,137 students, served by about 135 teachers.
Maryville City Schools: The central office is located at 833 Lawrence Ave., Maryville. The schools include Foothills Elementary, John Sevier Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary, Coulter Grove Intermediate, Montgomery Ridge Intermediate, Maryville Junior High and Maryville High. The system has a total enrollment of about 5,424 students, served by 401 teachers.
Blount County Schools: The central office is located at 831 Grandview Drive, Maryville. The schools include Walland Elementary, Union Grove Elementary, Townsend Elementary, Rockford Elementary, Prospect Elementary, Porter Elementary, Montvale Elementary, Middlesettlements Elementary, Mary Blount Elementary, Lanier Elementary, Friendsville Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Eagleton Elementary, Carpenters Elementary, Union Grove Middle, Heritage Middle, Eagleton Middle, Carpenters Middle, Samuel Everett School of Innovation (includes AIM Academy, Future Ready Academy, Preferred Flex Academy and STAGE Academy), William Blount High and Heritage High. The system has a total enrollment of about 10,399 students, served by about 688 teachers.
PRIVATE AND PAROCHIAL SCHOOLS
Adventist Christian School of Maryville: 865-982-7584
Apostolic Christian Academy:
865-984-0046
Clayton-Bradley STEM Academy:
865-494-1222
Little TN Valley Educational Co-op:
865-982-3357
Maryville Christian School:
865-681-3205
New Horizon Montessori:
865-970-4322
Blount Home Education Association:
865-238-4323
COLLEGES
Maryville College: MC offers three types of degrees: bachelor of arts, bachelor of music and bachelor of science. The tuition for Maryville College is $17,724 per semester ($24,148 with fees, room and board) for full-time students. Total enrollment as of June 2020 was 1,148 students.
Pellissippi State Community College: One of Pellissippi State’s five campuses is located in Blount County and offers associate of art and associate of science degrees. The total enrollment for the Blount County Campus is 961 students, served by a teaching staff of about 90 — 30 full-time and 60 part-time adjunct faculty members. Pellissippi State Community College’s tuition for summer 2020 is $168 per credit hour for in-state students and $524 per credit hour for out-of-state students.
Distribution
Among the businesses in Blount County there are companies that deliver food to restaurants and other customers. Reinhart FoodService, 4721 Singleton Station in Louisville, is one such company, along with U.S. Foods, 269 Kings Court in Alcoa.
Tourism and Entertainment
In Blount County, tourism focuses on a more authentic vacation. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the nation’s most visited national park, is a main attraction in Blount County and offers a wide array of activities near the gateway community of Townsend that has easy access to Cades Cove in the park. Blount County vacationers can bike, hike, fish and launch their boats for a quiet vacation while still being close to metropolitan areas such as Knoxville. Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are also close should vacationers want to experience places such as Dollywood or other popular attractions. Blount County offers natural beauty with urban hubs nearby. Visit
Retail
Blount County is home to many retail businesses, visit www.blountchamber.com for a list. The largest leader in retail in Blount County is Walmart. There are two locations: the first Walmart is located at 1030 Hunters Crossing in Alcoa and a second location at 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S. in Maryville. Blount County retail is also driven by grocers such as Kroger at its newest location at 507 N. Foothills Parkway, Maryville. In addition to these and many other economic drivers, Foothills Mall houses many retail venues and is located at 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville.
