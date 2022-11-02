Business and government organizations partnering to bring solar energy on the local power grid by 2024 lined up at DENSO's Maryville manufacturing facility Wednesday morning to break ground for the first of four planned facilities.
The ceremony pulled a large crowd from all four legs of the partnership, with helmets featuring the logos for Silicon Ranch — a Nashville-based renewable energy provider — DENSO, Tennessee Valley Authority and the city of Maryville.
TVA began a program in 2020 to encourage more use of renewable energy by allowing 5% of local power to be sourced elsewhere. DENSO provided the land for this first solar facility, and Maryville Electric Department financially contracted with Silicon Ranch, which is overseeing the engineering and construction of all four planned facilities.
DENSO's Maryville location will use a portion of energy generated by all four solar facilities.
Energy captured by the facilities will feed into MED's power grid and be shared by DENSO and households or businesses in the same area as each facility. Although not all MED customers will be siphoning solar energy, solar power will offset the cost of demand through TVA for all customers.
In July, Maryville City Council signed off on a 30-year contract between MED and Silicon Ranch. The city isn't responsible for upfront costs of building solar facilities, but for the next three decades is contractually responsible for purchasing energy produced by them.
Maryville Utilities Director Baron Swafford said in July that the contract with Silicon Ranch has a single, fixed rate. Since solar energy doesn't rely on market-changing components, like crude oil, the fixed rate will reimburse Silicon Ranch's investment in building facilities and maintaining them.
The solar facility on DENSO's property should be complete in 2024, about a year earlier than the others. Three of the facilities will be built on approximately 150 acres, including the 25 acres off Robert C. Jackson Drive, and produce 10.5 megawatts of energy combined.
The fourth solar facility that will help power DENSO does not yet have additional information but will be a part of TVA's Green Invest program.
DENSO's Vice President of Electrification Systems Mark Moses said the plant's operations are energy intensive, and one solar facility on DENSO's property wouldn't alone produce enough energy to power plant operations.
A release from DENSO states once all four solar projects are completed and coupled with other energy conservation initiatives, all electrical needs for DENSO's Maryville plant will be sourced from renewable energy.
Increasing the use of renewable energy is part of DENSO's goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2035 and reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing.
