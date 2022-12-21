Blount Memorial Hospital brought a lawsuit against Blount County Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Blount County Chancery Court, seeking “political independence” from the county. The county and its mayor, Ed Mitchell, are both named parties in the suit.
The suit follows about a month of contention between the hospital and the county regarding ownership of the hospital, its finances and its leadership. The county commission’s Dec. 15 vote to amend BMH’s charter, allowing the commission to make direct appointments to BMH’s board of directors, is named in the suit as one of multiple reasons for litigation.
Nominees for director positions on the hospital board have traditionally been selected by a hospital nominating committee, chaired by, but separate from the BMH board president.
After a nominee's selection, the county commission, the cities of Alcoa and Maryville and Maryville College vote to accept or decline the nomination, but are not able to offer their own names for consideration immediately following a vacancy.
A Nov. 29 commission vote to remove three directors — Blount County appointees Denny Mayes, Robert Redwine and Scott Powell —from the hospital board is also raised as an issue within the suit. The hospital, through its attorneys, asks that they retain their spots on the board.
According to a media release sent to The Daily Times by Knoxville public relations firm Moxley Carmichael, the hospital also hopes to be allowed to continue its $22.2 million sale of the Springbrook facility in Alcoa.
Representatives of BMH and the county mayor’s office could not be reached by press time.
