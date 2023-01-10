The most competitive battle Tuesday night at Yogi Wilson Gymnasium was not between Heritage and Hardin Valley, but between Lady Mountaineers Carsyn Swaney and Chloe Heath for who would lead Heritage in scoring.
A blowout was long in effect before the final buzzer sounded on No. 6 Heritage’s 60-41 victory over Hardin Valley — its third consecutive win to open District 4-4A play — and Heritage’s prolific sophomore duo was the main reason for that.
Swaney just edged out Heath to lead the game in scoring with 22 points, though Heath still scored 19 points herself. The two scored all 14 of Heritage’s fourth-quarter points, putting an exclamation mark on Heritage’s (16-1, 3-0 4-4A) fourth consecutive win since suffering its only loss of the season in late December.
“I just turned it on in the second half,” Swaney told The Daily Times. “I was in a little bit of a slump. I had stayed after practice yesterday to shot and we practiced today, they just weren’t falling for me. When I came out at halftime, I just got my rhythm back.”
Neither Swaney nor Heath had an eye-catching first half, and both entered the break with six points. Heath sat for a period of time in foul trouble, and Swaney had not yet shaken her shooting skid.
Yet Heritage head coach Rick Howard, in his first game back at the helm since undergoing surgery last Wednesday, called a play to get Swaney involved.
On the play, called D1, Swaney moved from sideline closest to Heritage’s bench, under the goal and towards the top of the key, where she beat her defender and drained an open 3-point attempt. The make was one of three 3-pointers that Swaney connected with in the third quarter, as Heritage outscored Hardin Valley, 17-9.
“Carsyn didn’t really have a great first half, but I called her number right there at the beginning of the second half,” Howard said. “She hit that three, and then the gates were flooded. I don’t think she missed a shot after that. ... To get Chloe and Carsyn going, that wins games.”
Not to be outdone after 8 points of her own in the third quarter, Heath opened the fourth with a quick field goal, and then drew a foul where she made one of two free throws. Heath added two more buckets before Howard pulled all five of his starters in 24-point game at the 2:07 mark, but Swaney had already made a game-high fourth 3-pointer to cap her night.
The offensive outpouring from Heritage’s blossoming sophomores was a welcome, but not unexpected sight for the Lady Mountaineers. Howard praised both players’ extensive background in the game as well as their dedicated work ethic — all reasons why Heritage snapped HVA’s seven-game win streak despite getting only two points in the second half outside of Swaney and Heath.
On a night when senior guard Bekah Gardner — Heritage’s veteran leader — scored seven points in the first quarter and nothing after, a reminder that any Lady Mountaineer is capable of rising to the occasion was a welcome one, giving the stretch of district opponents next on the schedule.
Heritage hosts district foes Maryville, Bearden and Farragut all in the next 10 days, before closing the month of January at both Maryville and Hardin Valley.
“Anybody can score on this team,” Swaney said. “If one of us is not having our best night, then another one of us will pick them up and score. It doesn’t really matter who scores on our team.”
