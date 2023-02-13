When he looks back on his time as a Clayton-Bradley Academy basketball player, there’s one thing Ian Boghani will remember more than the wins and losses.
He’ll remember the texts.
“I can open up my phone right now,” Boghani told The Daily Times, “and it would just be a bunch of text messages from guys (on the team) like, ‘Hey, how are you doing after your grandma died? How are you doing about this girl?’”
That’s the type of brotherhood Boghani and his senior classmates have built during their time at Clayton-Bradley. Their chemistry wasn’t just on full display as they routed Seymour Community Christian, 62-36, on Monday; it was also noticeable in the emotion they showed afterward, with Senior Night over and the feelings pouring out.
“It’s been such a pleasure to be around these guys,” Boghani said. “They push me competitively. Every year, we have a new batch of guards that comes in, and you have to stay on point. If you’re not on point, these guys are going to go out there. They’re young, they’re competitive, they’re just great kids to be around.
“Not only did they make me a better player, but they made me so much of a better person. They made me understand some of these guys and what they go through in their life. I always felt as a bit of an outsider, and these guys always made me feel welcome, talked to me about problems in their life … And it shows you that it’s just about so much more than basketball. It’s about the brotherhood. It’s always about the people.”
The four seniors for Clayton-Bradley (13-8), Boghani, Aiz Dhanani, Marc Fisher and Cayleb Kimsey, haven’t just built a culture of brotherhood at Clayton-Bradley, either. They’ve helped create one of winning, as the Blazers have improved year after year to become a force in area basketball.
Their dominating win Monday was evidence enough of that.
“I’ve always told them, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything,’” Clayton-Bradley coach Sean Mubarak said. “So you take care of the small stuff, the wins add up. Somebody like Ian (Boghani), a complete 180 from where he was. He’s stepped up and been that vocal leader. It doesn’t matter if he’s not scoring at all. He’s still going to cheer you on. It doesn’t matter if he’s dropping 20. He’s still encouraging you to shoot.”
Those points may be great, but Boghani wasn’t thinking about them once the clock hit zero. It was more likely his mind was on the texts from the teammates with whom he’s become so close as they left a footprint with the Blazers.
“When I first took the job, we had six guys on the team,” Mubarak said. “What these seniors have done is lay the foundation from a standpoint of building a brotherhood, representing a school, raising a standard to the highest and fullest potential.”
