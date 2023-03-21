Blount County Commissioners voted 11-5-2 to authorize the county mayor’s office to discuss the management of Blount Memorial Hospital with the University of Tennessee Medical Center during a Tuesday, March 21, meeting.
The decision comes after months of intense political and legal debate over the hospital’s past, present and future. Representatives of the nonprofit organization that manages Blount Memorial — BMH Inc. — last month sent a cease and desist letter to UTMC, demanding that the medical center halt any discussion with the county.
The letter cited ongoing litigation between BMH Inc. and the county over ownership of hospital assets, among other issues. BMH Inc. brought a suit against the county in December 2022, citing “interference” in hospital affairs, and the county filed its own claim against the hospital in February.
The resolution commissioners approved states that the purpose of the discussions is to draft a written agreement between the county government and UTMC. That agreement would lay out the terms under which UTMC might manage Blount Memorial on behalf of the county, in the place of BMH Inc., which has managed the hospital for 75 years.
With that vote, commissioners also authorized the mayor to pursue talks with the BMH board of directors. The ultimate goal of those talks is the creation of a written agreement with BMH’s board, an outline of the obligations of the government and the hospital managers and BMH board approval of a prospective management agreement between UTMC and the county.
Without an agreement with the BMH board, the resolution states, the county could consider ending its management relationship with BMH Inc.
Commissioners Tom Stinnett, Dyran Bledsoe, Ron French, Dawn Reagan and Steve Mikels voted against the resolution. Commissioners Brad Bowers and Rick Carver abstained from the vote, while Jessica Hannah, Jeff Jopling and Robbie Bennett were absent.
