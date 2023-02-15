Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell will ask the Blount County Board of Commissioners to agree to transfer management of the Blount Memorial Hospital from Blount Memorial Inc., the nonprofit that has operated it since the 1940s, to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
A press release states that the move would preserve local board control of the hospital as well as county ownership. The transfer, if approved by commissioners, would be detailed in the form of a management agreement between UTMC and the county.
"UTMC brings experience and expertise which I am confident can help with the current situation at Blount Memorial Hospital," the release quotes Mitchell as saying.
"In recent weeks, I have worked with and made recommendations to the Blount County Board of Commissioners to improve and/or replace Blount Memorial Hospital’s Board of Directors to gain fresh perspectives. Those efforts have been thwarted by the Board and Hospital management," the statement from Mitchell's office reads.
He cites the financial stability of the hospital, access to healthcare, citizen confidence, "mak(ing) use of the unutilized services and patient spaces in the hospital" and "restor(ing a workplace where medical staff and employees are proud to work" as among his goals.
