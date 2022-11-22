Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell requested the immediate resignation of all currently serving Blount Memorial Hospital board members in a letter dated Nov. 21. The letter, addressed to the hospital board, describes Mitchell’s “grave concerns'' about hospital operations. Mitchell further asks both that BMH change the way it nominates future board members and for its cooperation with an external firm to create a long-range financial plan for the hospital.
If those requests go unmet, the county may end its relationship with Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., and establish a new nonprofit to run the hospital.
The hospital board consists of nine members; one seat on the board, reserved for an Alcoa representative, has been vacant for much of this year. Blount County receives four seats on the board.
The county, the letter reads, owns “every asset of the hospital.” As such, the letter continues, when the hospital board approved execution of a $22 million purchasing and sale agreement for BMH’s Springbrook facility, it went outside the scope of its authority and contravened Tennessee state law. The proposed sale was detailed in an Oct. 30 report in The Daily Times.
The sale also underlined for Mitchell the depth of BMH’s financial troubles. The letter refers to the decision to sell as an indication of “very serious financial constraints.” Beyond the hospital’s admitted financial difficulties, the letter alleges that the agreement the hospital pursued in Springbrook is evidence of “unwise financial planning.”
The letter takes in the state of the hospital’s finances more generally, and finds them wanting. Hospital officials have acknowledged losses of about $40 million for the previous fiscal year. The letter reads that the hospital defaulted under county revenue bonds covenants; following default, the hospital failed to notify the county and instead sought a waiver from the county’s lender.
Mitchell told The Daily Times that, at its core, the letter stems from a place of serious concern for the hospital. “This is not a war,” he said. He said that he aims to put the hospital back on solid financial footing and ensure that it is operating within the law, and to the best benefit of county residents.
In a hospital board of directors meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 22, CEO Harold Naramore stressed that the hospital received no public funds, and commented that the letter was inaccurate in many instances. “Everything we do here comes from the money we earn. That’s why we survive. Everything we’ve bought came from money we earned. Nobody gave us anything in terms of local government.”
Referencing the hospital’s provision of indigent care over the past five years, he continued, “I find it particularly galling that not only is the implication made that we take public money, there’s no real acknowledgement of the care we give and do so with enthusiasm for our county. We’re not angry about this; we embrace that. People need care. We want to give them care. We’re happy to do it."
In response to a request for an accounting of inaccuracies in Mitchell’s letter, BMH’s Director of Public Relations Jennie Bounds wrote in an email to The Daily Times that “it is the hospital’s stance is that the letter is full of factual inaccuracies, and it poses an unnecessary and unwelcome burden to Blount Memorial’s efforts to continue to provide high-quality care and long-term financial stability.”
