Citing scheduling concerns with attorneys for Blount County, Chancellor for Tennessee’s 4th and 5th Judicial Districts Jim Ripley postponed a ruling Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Blount Memorial Hospital’s request for a temporary restraining order against the county.
BMH asked the Blount County Chancery Court for the restraining order Dec. 21, aiming to prevent recent actions taken by the county commission from entering into force. It also sued to acquire what its representatives refer to as “political independence” from the county.
In its response, filed Tuesday, Jan. 3, the county argued that BMH’s complaint is factually and legally “incorrect.”
Ripley also said that he was under the impression that the cities of Alcoa and Maryville and Maryville College were “necessary parties” to the hospital’s filings, along with the county. All four entities appoint directors to the hospital’s board. Absent their addition, he said, a motion to dismiss would be “well taken.”
Sales and ownership
The suit follows a dispute between BMH and the county regarding ownership of the hospital, BMH’s multimillion dollar losses and the steps it has taken to address them. Notably, the BMH board’s October approval of the $22.2 million sale of most of a healthcare facility in the Springbrook area of Alcoa triggered alarm among county officials.
The Springbrook sale has since stalled. In November, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell wrote a letter to the hospital’s board of directors, outlining his concerns about the hospital’s finances and transparency and contending that the Springbrook sale “exceeds the scope of BMH’s authority.”
Blount County, he wrote, owns the hospital and its assets.
Hospital CEO Harold Naramore said during a November county commission meeting that the buyer, Montecito Medical Real Estate, was concerned about the potential for damage to its reputation amid the hospital’s disagreements with the county.
Attorneys for the hospital argue that Mitchell’s claim of ownership over the Springbrook facility is inaccurate and that the sale is necessary to BMH’s financial health.
BMH’s complaint further states that lack of funds from the sale could damage its ability to meet its obligations.
Mitchell also asked for the resignation of the directors of the hospital board, as well as the dissolution of the hospital nominating committee and appointment of a new slate of directors to represent the county in his November letter.
The county commission voted Nov. 29 to remove three Blount County appointees — Denny Mayes, Robert Redwine and Scott Powell — and those appointees were given notices of removal.
Per the hospital’s charter, Blount County appoints four people to its board. Powell resigned in late December, citing a desire to spend more time with family and focus on business. Redwine’s term expired at the end of 2022.
Among other effects, the county commission’s recent actions would both remove the current president of the BMH board of directors — Denny Mayes — and change the hospital’s charter.
If adopted, the charter amendment would permit direct government appointments to the BMH board. Currently, the three governments can either approve or reject candidates put forward by the hospital nominating committee. That committee, and not the governments represented on the hospital board, chooses among potential nominees for director positions.
Both the county and the hospital agree that no charter changes could be made if Alcoa and Maryville fail to adopt resolutions similar to those approved by the county. However, the commission and hospital administration disagree over whether the BMH board would also need to adopt similar measures, with the hospital arguing that charter amendments must be taken up and accepted by its board.
The suit also follows the breakdown of talks meant to facilitate the hospital’s conversion into an independent entity, which the BMH board voted to approve during its December meeting.
Craig Garrett, an attorney representing Blount County, asked the court to postpone its ruling on the restraining order. He said that his co-counsel on the suit, G. Mark Mamantov, was not available Wednesday, and that the hospital’s filing in December left the county little time to conduct necessary legal research.
Holiday travel and illnesses also presented significant constraints, he said.
“I am asking the court, for that reason, to put that matter off,” he said. “We would like to have some more time before we address these issues.”
Ripley agreed to the county’s request. He noted that he had not had time for a thorough review of the county’s response to the hospital suit.
The response, which, with exhibits, runs to 139 pages, was filed Tuesday afternoon. It reiterates the position that the county owns BMH, while the entity that manages the hospital, Blount Memorial Hospital, Incorporated, does so at the county’s discretion.
As such, Ripley said, he was not prepared to make a decision on the hospital’s temporary restraining order request.
“The circumstances counsel just cited are understandable. This is a serious matter, and it requires all of us to give it our full attention and have everything before the court when the court makes any kind of ruling,” he commented.
Additionally, as Maryville, Alcoa and Maryville College also appoint directors to the board, “they are necessary parties to this action,” he said.
While clarifying that he would not rule on the temporary order Wednesday, he added, “Were the court to be confronted with a motion to dismiss for failure to join the appropriate parties, my knee-jerk reaction at this point would probably be that that would be a motion that was well taken.”
Maintaining distinct roles for different branches of government was also on Ripley’s mind. “Sometimes, the judicial branch is asked to take action which is in effect a function of the legislative or executive branch,” he said.
He continued, adding, “I think we, as judicial officers, have to be very careful that we don’t put ourselves, or put the judicial branch, in the position of attempting to run county government. Because that’s not our function.”
He invited counsel to work together to determine a date for a rescheduled hearing on the order.
