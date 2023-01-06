William Blount has its share of scorers, but it counted on defense to win Friday.
The Governors were stingy from the start and kept that trend going all night. That allowed them to overcome their own subpar offensive showing to down Heritage, 62-41, at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“Our defense kind of set the tone, and that’s what we tried to hang our hat on tonight,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “Pretty good all the way around. We gave up 14 points in the third quarter, most of those were there late in the third, but all in all, we did pretty well. Our offense could have been a little bit better.
“We just didn’t score as well as we would have liked to, but part of that is, give credit to Heritage, they’re a really good defensive team. But all in all, I thought we played well. Our defense set the tone and held them to 41 points, so that’s pretty good.”
William Blount (17-2, 2-0 District 4-4A) held Heritage (10-7, 0-2) to just 10 and 9 points, respectively, in the first two quarters. That let the Govs take a 35-19 lead into halftime, and their double-digit advantage held taut from there.
The defensive effort helped William Blount overlook a down night offensively from its talented scorers. Caden Windle scored a respectable 17 points, but it’s less than he’s used to, partially due to Heritage’s imposing interior defense featuring 6-foot-8 post Grant Campbell.
“(Caden Windle) is averaging 24 points a game,” Kevin Windle said. “For him to score 17 is a testament to how good (Heritage is) defensively. Grady (Robertson) had 10, and he’s up there as well in points.
“We had four guys in double-digits, which most of the time, people are going to love that, but I’m sitting there looking at them like, ‘We had four guys in double-digits. We could’ve had more,’ simply because of a little bit better sharing of the basketball and doing things that championship teams do.”
Campbell led Heritage with 12 points. Coach Brad Flatford challenged him prior to tip-off, saying the team needed him offensively, and he responded aptly.
Flatford was also pleased with his own defense holding William Blount to 62 points, but offensive decision-making ultimately doomed the Mountaineers.
“We just had a few stretches in this game tonight where we did some things, shooting the ball too quick and getting kind of into a track meet with them. We can’t play that way,” Flatford said. “We gave them easy buckets. Our guys battled and they played hard. It’s just we’ve got to clean some things up on the offensive end.”
“I liked the way that we battled,” he added. “Thought we played hard. We’ve got to do a better job of executing our offense in the halfcourt. When you watch William Blount out there, they can move the basketball from side to side when they need to.
“We still struggle with that, and we’ve got to find a way where we can get down and we can run offense and get the ball where it needs to go. We struggle with that at times.”
Friday’s win marked another impressive moment in an impressive season so far for William Blount. The Govs started the campaign on a 14-game winning streak, and their two losses came to Franklin and South Walton (Fl.), both of which have also already won double-digit games.
The work, though, is far from over.
“I was very proud of our guys, of how they battled the entire game,” Windle said. “We controlled what we needed to control, and I was very pleased with everybody’s effort and defensive intensity.
“Every win’s great. We’re just enjoying the journey, and we’re excited for every challenge that comes up. We’re getting everybody’s best shot right now, and we love that challenge every night.”
