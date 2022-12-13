Freshman Katelyn Husband did not see the floor much Tuesday night, but a play she made in those limited minutes was one of William Blount’s most important of the contest.
South-Doyle’s Damoni Kapana drove to the basket midway though the second quarter, but Husband got a hand on the layup attempt. She recovered the loose basketball and took it down the court, and the Lady Governors scored on a Mackenzie Holte bucket.
The defensive stop and subsequent make forced South-Doyle head coach David Scott to take a timeout down seven and put William Blount in the driver’s seat in the second quarter of a game it went on to win 51-31 at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium. Leading by only one point — thanks to an Issy Kidd buzzer-beating jumper — after the first quarter, the Lady Govs (5-4) outscored South-Doyle (0-8) 36-17 the rest of the game.
“This game rewards the kids that work hard,” WB head coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “When you have kids that make a play on one end, and it’s all of a sudden, ‘I’m running with my hair on fire,’ and you want to reward them for that, I think it lends itself to other kids wanting to do that as well. It’s good to see Katelyn do that. She can be a big piece for us.”
Another contributing factor to William Blount’s improved final three quarters was a defensive change that Kallenberg made. He reverted to a zone trap scheme that had brought the Lady Govs success when they played South Doyle in November — a 41-point win on the road. That switch, paired with inspiring plays like Husband’s, resulted in a dominant second frame in which the Lady Govs outscored their opponent, 13-2.
William Blount forced nine turnovers in the second quarter alone and 20 for the game. Against the stout zone trap, South Doyle did not score for the final five minutes of the half and the first minute, 21 seconds of the third quarter. The Lady Cherokees totaled more points in their competitive first quarter (14) than they did in the second half (13).
“I felt that if we could get a couple of things out of it, then it would propel us a little bit,” Kallenberg said. “We got some things we were looking for out of it, so I was like, ‘Let’s stay in it until they get an answer for it.’ The kids flew around and did a really good job.”
William Blount’s offense did not need to do much, but it still finished with a balanced effort. Charlise Scarlett led the way with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, Savannah Darnell was close behind with 15 points — 10 of which came in the second half — while Chloe Russell rounded out the double-figure scoring with 11 points.
“I changed up defenses and that kind of gave us a little jolt,” Kallenberg said. “Then we picked up some easies and I think that got the ball rolling for us. It gave them some confidence and we got locked back into what we needed to do.”
