The words slipped out of Ryan Collins’ mouth more than once.
“I think time after time tonight, I find myself just saying, ‘Good pass, Jahvin,’” Collins told The Daily Times. “It’s just because he's dropping somebody in easy point blank where there's a layup or wide-open three.”
Alcoa’s coach watched as his star player not only lit up the scoring column, but also dished assists to his teammates in the Tornadoes’ 71-31 win over District 2-2A foe Pigeon Forge on Tuesday.
Carter has long been Alcoa’s top scorer, but he’s learned that what’s best for Alcoa (17-7, 6-0 District 2-2A) is to also get the ball to the team’s other playmakers, including Jordan Harris, Eli Owens and Jibriel Koko.
His doing so helped Owens tie him with 13 points against Pigeon Forge (7-12, 2-5) as the Tornadoes rolled.
“Tonight, I thought, was just an example of great depth,” Collins said, “because, you know, obviously Jahvin (Carter) is our best player, but I thought he was very unselfish, racked up a lot of assists tonight, but it was because a lot of other people got going, and that was good to see.
“I think going into the postseason, you want balance, you want multiple threats on the floor. I thought tonight kind of just displayed a little bit of all of it.”
Along with the scoring output from Carter and Owens, Brady Haun totaled 12 points and Koko scored 11. They paced Alcoa as it took a 16-11 lead in the first quarter, then outscored Pigeon Forge 29-5 in the second to race out to a 45-16 halftime advantage.
Plenty of Tornadoes got in on the action as the routed the Tigers, but Collins has been just as impressed with how his players react when they aren’t the center of attention.
“I do think one of our strengths is our depth,” Collins said. “I mean, we've got 13 very good players. I think we've got 13 kids who can impact winning night in, night out, and it makes it tough because not all the time 13 can play. But our guys have done a really good job this season of kind of treating each game as its own entity.
“When it's not their night, they still celebrate the success of others. In specific games, we're very versatile in kind of throwing different lineups out there that can win games.”
Despite Alcoa’s growing depth, Collins knows opposing teams will still key in on Carter, especially once the postseason begins. Because of that depth, though, he knows that the Tornadoes should be just fine.
“Offseason rolling into this one, we talked about we want to see all numbers go up, not just scoring,” Collins said. “He's done that. He's been a kid consistently who can stuff a stat sheet for us. A lot of times, people are in awe of his ability to score the basketball, but he is rebounding the ball at a high level for us and then he is just a gift to have offensively because he can create shots for others and easy shots for others.
“Now you're coming into the postseason, a lot of people are going to say, ‘We need to take (Carter) away in our game plan.’ That's where just the production from others is that much more important. I was just happy because sometimes, in a win like this, it's easy to be selfish, try to just go through spurts and get mine, you know, and I didn't think we did that in any way.”
