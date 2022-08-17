Sticking to the original intent outlined in a 14 year old master plan for Pellissippi Place, a Nashville-based developer is purchasing 13.3 acres at the junction of Old Knoxville Highway and Pellissippi Parkway for $3.3 million to build a large residential complex in the business park.
The Industrial Development Board of Blount County and the Cities of Alcoa and Maryville signed off on the land sale agreement Wednesday morning, Aug. 17.
Each acre was valued at approximately $250,000. Developer, Ramston Capital, LLC. has built several large-scale apartment complexes, as well as multi-level commercial, office and residential plazas in the Nashville area and near Dallas, Texas.
Their current concept plan for Blount County includes four U-shaped, four-story buildings with approximately 450 units in total, Director of Economic Development with the Blount Partnership Lauren Emert said, but no design is official. As a whole, the park is intended to provide a place where professionals can live and work — the work portion is still on hold as the IDB waits for the Tennessee Department of Transportation to purchase land where the board has laid infrastructure improvements for research and development businesses.
Construction of the complex is anticipated to start in January, last a little over a year and conclude early in 2024. Emert said developers plan to start leasing after the Super Bowl in 2024.
Alcoa Development Services staff will be primarily working with developers on designing the complex to city standards and permitting the buildings. Design plans will need to gain approval through the Alcoa Regional/Municipal Planning Commission before Ramston can break ground. An operating committee for Pellissippi Place consisting of officials from Maryville, Alcoa, Blount and Knox Counties will also review and sign off on plans.
Details of the current land sale, as stated in the purchase agreement, include installing infrastructure improvements. The IDB will be responsible for paving a public roadway through the complex, extending utilities, designing drainage for storm water and connecting to the county greenway system. Cost of improvements — estimated at $3 million — is planned to be covered by the sale price of the property, President and CEO of the Blount Partnership, Bryan Daniels, said Wednesday morning.
The operating committee will be responsible for allocating funds from the land sale.
Complex details
The planned roadway within the complex will dissect the property into two sections of 5.8 acres with two buildings on each section. Separate lots of .9 and 1.1 acres on either side of the public roadway and fronting Old Knoxville Highway, have other plans from the developers.
Once the Pellissippi Parkway is extended, it will pass directly beside the complex and allow residents seamless passage to Oak Ridge in one direction and East Lamar Alexander Parkway in the other. Knox County lines are also about 5 miles to the north via Old Knoxville Highway.
About a decade ago, TDOT announced that plans for the Pellissippi Parkway extension were rerouted through the middle of Pellissippi Place, where R&D infrastructure was installed, instead of along the northern border of the 450 acre business park.
Daniels previously told The Daily Times that the IDB would be liable if it had sold any of the land that TDOT plans to acquire for the extension. And land acquisition for the extension should be wrapped up within the next three years.
Until earlier this year, the commercial and residential section of the park was tied up in bankruptcy proceedings of a developer who had the first right of refusal for that section of the park. Disputes were settled in February between the IDB and creditors.
This land sale to Ramston is one small segment of an entire portion marked in the master plan for commercial and residential developments. While Ramston's plans include a commercial building for retail space on each approximate 1-acre lot in front of the complex, more acreage for shopping plazas or other commercial businesses have not yet been sold to or claimed by a vested interest.
Ramston's portfolio extends to the types of developments that could fill the vacant land.
For more details, read the Thursday edition of The Daily Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.