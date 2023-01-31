FARRAGUT — As the seconds ticked off the clock and Maryville tried to shake its game-long offensive malaise, the inside-out approach that leads to its most efficient possessions disappeared.
A disjointed approach that saw a few passes followed by either a contested shot at the rim or a pull-up jump shot off the dribble led to the Rebels falling further into a funk, scoring two points over the final four minutes, 42 seconds to let one slip away in a 52-49 loss to Farragut on Tuesday at Farragut High School.
"I think we tend to want to be heroes instead of relying us as a unit, and that's something that we're preaching and talking about every day," Maryville coach Wes Lambert told The Daily Times. "It's evident in our play. When it gets tight, we try to do things on our own, and you can't win ballgames like that. It's very frustrating."
A stout defensive effort gave Maryville (15-9, 4-4 District 4-4A) a chance late despite the countless possessions without a bucket, but it was unable to convert on the opportunities it had to escape with a victory.
Senior forward Matthew Clemmer missed the front end of a one-and-one with a chance to tie it up at 49 with 3:49 remaining. Two minutes later, senior guard Robbie Eldridge stepped to the free-throw line for a one-and-one with the Rebels trailing by three but also missed his first attempt.
Maryville got a stop on the other end and then junior forward Alex Akard responded with a putback — the Rebels' only points over the final half of the fourth quarter.
Farragut went 2-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute, giving Maryville two last opportunities that came up empty.
The Rebels last chance resulted in a NBA-range 3-pointer from senior guard Nick Johnson that was rebounded by Clemmer with 2.8 seconds left. Maryville called a timeout and drew a play up, but Johnson leapt to catch the ensuing inbounds pass and fired an off-balance shot before landing, leaving a potential game-tying 3 well short.
"Honestly, we got what we wanted with Nick's 3," Lambert said. "It was a tough shot, but it was OK. And then out of bounds underneath, the dead corner is a tough position to be in, but we had something drawn up that we thought we could get a good look on, but Nick fell.
"You're just in scramble mode at that point, but we have to get better understanding the game. Sometimes I think we don't understand it very well. What teams are giving us, we have to make sure that we take advantage of that. Nick shooting a jump-pass shot — whatever you want to call it — with three seconds left is tough."
Eldridge scored a game-high 16 points while Johnson added 12. The Rebels four other scorers combined for 21 points.
Maryville will attempt to get its offense back on track when it faces Loudon on Thursday before returning to District 4-4A play against No. 4 William Blount on Friday.
"I felt like we lost the game," Lambert said. "You look at the stat book on the Farragut side and that's exactly what you want to see. You limit Dallas (Carbaugh) to under 10 (points). (Dominic Van Acker), we held him to 15, which is under his average.
"You look at that side and you think, 'That's great, we're going to come away with a win,' and then you look at our side and we only had six guys score and two guys over 10. It was a bad offensive night for us, just couldn't get anything to fall."
