Two players stood above the rest as Maryville Christian and Clayton-Bradley Academy battled in a grueling contest Friday night at CBA.
Maryville Christian’s Drew Napier and Clayton-Bradley’s Sam McNeal went toe to toe with each other for four physical quarters — Napier totaled a game-high 23 points, while McNeal was right behind him with 22. In the end, Napier prevailed on both fronts, as he led MCS to a 69-37 blowout victory.
Napier did not record a point in the first quarter, but came alive for at least sox points in each of the last three frames, punctuated with a 10-point fourth-quarter effort.
“He’s our hardest worker for sure,” Maryville Christian head coach Brian Turbyfill told The Daily Times. “Works his butt of night in and night out. He’s that silent leader where you know what you’re going to get from him every single night. He’s going to attack the rim, play hard and leave everything out there. We need everyone else to fall in line and do that same thing on a consistent basis.”
The Eagles (6-3) did not have enough players imitating Napier early in the game, because they let CBA (4-4) hang around in the first quarter. The Eagles committed four turnovers and fouled six times in the opening period, but the Blazers could not capitalize. MCS made them pay by outscoring them 14-8 in the second quarter and 37-23 the rest of the way.
Like Napier, McNeal did not score in the first quarter and had a single point at halftime, but he took over the game in the second half. McNeal hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter and then added 11 more in the fourth to round out his CBA-leading total — despite shooting under 25% for the night.
McNeal’s scoring outburst is nothing new for Clayton-Bradley head coach Sean Mubarak. The guard dropped 20 points in his first high school game — which he played up as an eighth grader — and, now a junior, has taken the region by storm, as he scored 92 points over CBA’s first three games of the year.
“For him to shoot 22% and still drop 22 points, (that's) what happens when he gets consistent,” Mubarak said. “That’s scary at that point. And he wasn’t happy with his performance, because he felt like he could do more. And that shows his competitive spirit.”
CBA did not have much production outside of McNeal, resulting in three quarters with 10 or fewer points. CBA’s struggles were magnified when Maryville Christian cleaned up its defensive approach, as the Blazers shot 20% for the night and 56% from the free throw line. The Eagles forced 15 turnovers and out-rebounded CBA by 17 boards.
Mubarak is always looking for the silver linings, even on an otherwise dark night, and one of the brightest was the Blazers’ competitiveness in the first quarter. McNeal knows his team will need to channel that same spirit as they play out a difficult schedule.
“There’s always ways to improve, and there’s always times where you can do something different,” McNeal said. “Coach (Mubarak) always says ‘Pass up the good shot for the great shot,’ and I think we’re starting to understand that. We’re still decently early into our season, so we’re going to have practice time and game time to get that fixed. We just have to come together as a team and believe in ourselves, and then we’ll start to play these teams competitively.”
