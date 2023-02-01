Eagleton coach Scott West saw everything Wednesday night that makes him optimistic about the Royals’ jump to a varsity schedule next season.
The Royals throttled the Greenback JV boys team, 72-33, inside Paul W. Gilley Gymnasium at Eagleton College and Career Academy, but it was the performances of their most important players that had West excited for their future.
Sophomore Nate Clemmer led the game’s scoring with 18 points and finished near a double-double with six rebounds. He was one of four Royals in double-digits, as Willard King (12 points), Carson Holbert (11 points, three 3-pointers) and Gio Hypolite-Jean (10 points, six rebounds) rounded out their scoring.
“For a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, we’re not bad,” West told The Daily Times. “I’ve got some really good kids. Nate Clemmer is a really good player. Gio Hypolite-Jean is a really good player, and he just turned 15. He’s a sophomore, but he’s a young sophomore. Austin Gredig is a really good player ... I look forward to what this team has coming.”
Eagleton left little doubt as to how the game would finish in the first quarter when it sprinted out to a 16-4 lead, with Chad Davis and Michael Payne responsible for Greenback’s only two field goals in the opening period. The Cherokees started to chip away at their deficit in the second, but Clemmer beat the buzzer with a jump-shot to bring the Royals half-time advantage to 13 points.
Greenback began the third quarter on a 7-2 run over the first one minute, 22 seconds, which forced West to take a timeout, his lead diminished to eight points, 35-27. Out of the break, Eagleton put the game away by holding the Cherokees without a score for the remainder of the quarter — a 23-0 extended run for the Royals over the final six minutes, 38 seconds of the third.
Greenback struggled to contain all of Eagleton’s scoring threats, and a switch from man to zone defense did not benefit the Cherokees like they had planned. The move to contain the Royals’ shooters opened up the paint for Hypolite-Jean and Clemmer, who did not miss. The duo combined for 16 of Eagleton’s 25 third-quarter points.
“They cut it to eight and you think, ‘Okay, here you go,’” West said. “And then I think we went on a (23-0) run and put it away. We’re capable of doing that, but we haven’t had a full squad for most of the year.”
The Royals are now 10-7 on the season and have a chance to finish 13-7, though their final matchup is a challenging one on the road against Williamsburg (Kentucky). Whether they finish winners of 10 of their last 11 games or not — Eagleton has won seven of its last eight — the Royals have already exceeded West’s expectations for the year, giving him every reason to be confident for their district jump in 2023-24.
“We’re a young team and a small school in our first year,” West said. “We’re getting ready for district play next year against Alcoa and GP (Gatlinburg-Pittman). We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I like the kids we have.
“If you told me at the beginning of the year that we would be as good as we have been, I would have thought, ‘Well, I don’t know.’ I think people know that Eagleton is here. They know that we’re coming. This is a place that, when you come, you’re going to play. This is not a middle school anymore, this is a high school. And we’re ready to compete.”
