KNOXVILLE — William Blount went long stretches without scoring while undefeated Bearden continued playing several starters well into the fourth quarter.
The result, a 64-27 win by Bearden (19-0, 3-0 District 4-4A), was of little surprise.
William Blount (9-9, 0-3) started off strong in both the first and third quarters, but fell apart against the taller and more experienced Lady Bulldogs, scoring only two points in the second quarter and four points in the final period while Bearden continued to pour it on.
William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg had trouble coming up with positives.
“There were mismatches for us with them all over the floor,” Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “I”m not taking anything away from (Bearden), they are a top two or three team in the state and it’s well warranted, but I just feel like we were playing timid or scared.”
The Lady Governors are extremely young, with only two upperclass players.
“Especially this year, we’re playing with house money,” Kallenberg said. “We’ve got to learn how to compete, regardless of what the scoreboard is. A lot of times tonight, we weren’t where we were supposed to be both offensively and defensively, and that’s stuff we worked on ,and I’ve got to figure out how to get them past that mental block.”
The Lady Governors started out well enough offensively, scoring 10 in the first quarter but allowing a quick 20 from Bearden, with six each coming from 6-foot-3 Avery Treadwell, who led all scorers with 14 points, and speedy point guard Natalya Hodge (13 points).
William Blount managed only one field goal in the second period while Bearden kept up a similar offensive pace to take a 41-12 halftime lead.
The Lady Governors showed more fight in the third quarter. Chloe Russell, who led William Blount with seven points, hit one trey, as did Charlise Scarlett to put up 11 points as William Blount outscored Bearden by an 11-10 count.
Leading 51-23, Bearden continued to rely on Treadwell to shut down the inside game of William Blount and got buckets from five different players while limiting the visitors to just two field goals to take the final 64-27 win.
“I just didn’t see us doing a lot of things that we work on daily in practice,” Kallenberg said. “A lot of times, offense dictates defense and we were struggling early (on offense) and that carried over to the other side of the floor.”
William Blount hosts Hardin Valley in another District 4-4A matchup on Friday.
