A fire at Walker's Catfish Cabin, a Townsend restaurant, burned from about 9:20 p.m. Monday night, July 4, until around 3 a.m. July 5, injuring 6 firefighters.
The restaurant structure was a total loss. Two firefighters were transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for heat exhaustion; four others were treated on the scene, according to Townsend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions.
Stallions said that fire personnel responded to reports of a fire at the building at 9:24 p.m. Twelve Townsend firefighters in four trucks responded to the scene.
The city's firefighters had spent much of the day preparing for Townsend's July 4 fireworks show, and many had been working for the majority of the day when they received the call.
Once they arrived, Stallions said, they could see that the fire was "fully involved." They noted several propane tanks near the flames, and had to work to remove them from the building.
They worked on the structure fire for hours, clearing the scene at about 3 a.m. At one point, the fire department requested a tanker from the Blount County Fire Protection District. Around 4 a.m. the fire rekindled, and BCFPD responded. Hours later, the fire rekindled for a second time before being contained by Townsend Fire Department.
Smoke and flames are likely to continue in the short term, and Stallions advised that the public should stay away from the structure, and particularly from the building's chimney.
Noting the timing of the fire, Stallions told The Daily Times that "you always pray that don't have an incident" during times when the city is especially crowded. With thousands of people gathered to watch fireworks shows, heavy traffic was a challenge for first responders. Yet, he commented, Blount County agencies tasked with emergency response work together well to address dangerous situations. "It's a family," he said.
The Blount County Sheriff's office, along with fire personnel, will investigate the cause of the fire.
