The Daily Times Football Contest page runs in Tuesday editions with a list of 12 games to pick the winner and a tie-breaker.
In Week 10 of The Daily Times football contest, there was no first-place winner. Two Maryville residents won the second- and third-place prizes. Tommy Wilson won $50 and Tom Boyle won $25.
Both Wilson and Boyle missed two of the 13 games, up against a third person who also missed two, but both were closest to the tie-breaker.
Most of the entrants this week had high faith in Maryville College winning, but Brevard was the victor.
For Week 11, the jackpot will rise to $400 and only a perfect entry will win.
