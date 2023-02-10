William Blount boys basketball coach Kevin Windle knew that his team would be good, but he was surprised with just how much they accomplished in the 2022-23 regular season.
The Governors spent time ranked as the No. 1 Class 4A team for the first time in program history, set a school record with 14 consecutive wins to start the season, and won the regular-season district title with an overtime win against Farragut on Tuesday.
William Blount capped its historic campaign with an 80-60 win over Powell Friday night at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium, its 26th victory of the year, officially cementing the 2022-23 season as the winningest in team history.
WB also honored six seniors in a Senior Night celebration before the game — Bryson Stewart, Braden Mayfield, Reece Pride, Riley Everett, Luke Click and Ryder Jones — all of whom played important roles in the Govs’ historic season.
“I thought we’d have a chance to be a pretty good team, but I didn’t know that we would be this good,” Windle, the District 4-4A Coach of the Year, told The Daily Times. “They’ve worked really hard in the offseason. They came out and really improved.
“We’ve had some guys step up and start playing some really good basketball. The addition of Bryson Stewart. Caden (Windle) and Grady (Robertson) playing well. Reece and Braden, stepping up their game, Luke Click plays awesome, Riley Everett does exactly what we ask him. They’re just a talented bunch.”
The Govs (26-4) started five of their seniors and they jumped out to a quick 20-13 lead after the first quarter. As Caden Windle, the District 4-4A Most Valuable Player, hit his groove in the second quarter — he scored 13 points and three 3s — the Govs extended their lead to 12 points at halftime, 39-27.
Caden Windle finished with a game-high 30 points, while both Click (11) and Pride (10) recorded double-digit showings in the Govs’ regular-season finale. All six Governor seniors scored at least four points in the Senior Night victory.
“When you have a team that’s talented, loves each other and plays hard, good things are going to happen,” Kevin Windle said.
Yet for all of their accomplishments, there are wins in front of the Govs that could be more significant than all of their first 26. Kevin Windle knows there are still areas they can improve on ahead of their District 4-4A Tournament semifinal matchup against Maryville or Bearden next Saturday evening at Farragut High School.
One such area was the defense that allowed two Panthers to score 18 points (Kaleb Walker and Bryce Jardert) and let Powell tread water in the third quarter longer than it should have. The Panthers stayed within 10 points of the Govs for the majority of the third until they pulled away to take a 60-46 lead into the fourth.
“It came back to the poor defense,” Windle said. They were gashing us in the middle and penetrating in the paint. Good defenses don’t allow the ball into the paint. Any time you extend defensively, you can’t get beat on some things. And granted, Powell made some tough things, but we’ve got to hone some things in if we’re going to make a run like we want to.”
