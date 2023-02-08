GREENBACK — Greenback boys basketball coach Shane Belcher knows what his team is capable of doing to other teams when it goes on a run. He did not see it play up to that level, though, until late in the fourth quarter.
Still feeling the fatigue from an intense loss Monday night at Kingston, the Cherokees struggled to find their footing against a winless District 4-1A Midway team. Their best effort in the first half resulted in a double-digit lead, but the Green Wave closed the gap before intermission.
“We played Kingston the other night, and all they do is run, run, run,” Belcher told The Daily Times. “We looked tired. I know if this team gets on a two or four-point run, they can blow somebody out. There’s something inside them that takes over. I didn’t want it to have to come to that. Like always, they found some grit, some energy, picked each other up and made buckets when it counted.”
Sophomore Garret Giles was the difference maker for Greenback in its final surge. He scored a game-high 29 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to lift the Cherokees to a 79-64 victory over Midway Wednesday night at Greenback High School.
Greenback’s Ty Woody made a pair of free throws to go up 60-59 — the Cherokees held the lead for the remaining 4:46 — but it was Giles’ efforts that saved the night. He immediately followed Woody’s free throws with a steal and score, and then he made a layup on their next offensive possession.
Less than two minutes after Midway’s (5-18, 0-6 District 4-1A) last lead, Greenback’s (12-12, 5-2) advantage was back to a comfortable eight points.
“There’s not many people that are going to stop him when he gets a lane,” Belcher said. “There’s so many shots I wished he wouldn’t take because we’re trying to run down the clock. It’s one of those no, no, no, then yes, yes, yes moments. The kid is special ... He already is.”
Greenback struggled to pull away from Midway in the second half. The Cherokees had a double-digit lead for most of the second quarter, including a 10-point advantage with a minute to play, but the Green Wave finished the half on a surge that cut their deficit to two points at the break, 38-36.
Midway came all the way back in the third quarter and led at several different points of the game. Ethan Lemons and Brennan Reed combined for 13 of Midway’s 15 third quarter points, and the Green Wave forced more Greenback turnovers in the period (four) than it had in the entire first half (two).
Greenback closed the third quarter by taking the lead, setting up Giles’ fourth-quarter heroics. Connor Morton went coast to coast on the Cherokees’ final possession and drew a foul as he made a layup. He completed the three-point play at the free-throw line to put the Cherokees back in front, 53-51.
“I think we wanted it more at the end,” Belcher said. “They wanted it more over the first three quarters, I think. But I think it set in with us that we’ve got to win this thing because we have a chance to tie our district. We wanted it badly.”
Greenback can in fact tie first-place Oakdale in the District 4-1A standings with one more win to close its regular season. Oakdale has already concluded district play and sits at 6-2. A victory Friday at Harriman (7-17, 4-3 District 4-1A) would give the Cherokees a share of the regular-season title and secure them as the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament.
Belcher and the Cherokees know that an effort like Wednesday’s will not cut it against an improved Harriman team looking to play spoiler.
“You can’t play like you did tonight, first and foremost,” Belcher said. “And they knew that. That was the first thing they said when I went into the locker room. And the next message was to be prepared. Harriman is a lot better than they were when we played them earlier this season. We’ll be ready, I have do doubt.”
