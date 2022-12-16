GREENBACK — If predictions were made for Greenback’s District 4-1A matchup with Oakdale on Friday, some lingering factors may have affected the picks.
Junior Shay McDonell, one of Greenback’s top players, is still working her way back from illness. Combined with the usual inconsistencies of a generally inexperienced rotation, that could have led some predictors to pick against the Lady Cherokees.
That would have been an unwise choice.
Greenback cruised past Oakdale, 57-33, paced by strong rebounding and the performances of players like Keri Alexander, who scored 16 points, McDonell, who finished with eight, and Abigail Brown, who nailed three 3-pointers en route to tallying 11 points.
It was a welcome sight for the Lady Cherokees (4-8, 1-1 District 4-1A), especially in regards to McDonell and Brown.
“Shay’s been fighting a sickness, so she’s just now getting back to where she was before she got sick,” Greenback assistant coach Claudette Ervin told The Daily Times. “So she’s coming back around. Abigail, she’s kind of hit-or-miss. If she’s hot, she’s hot.”
Greenback did the majority of its damage in the second half. Leading just 26-21 midway through the third quarter, the Lady Cherokees outscored the Lady Eagles (1-7, 0-2), 19-2, through the rest of the period, finishing it with a 45-23 advantage.
That set them up for a fourth quarter in which they faced little pressure, playing out the stretch before the final buzzer sounded.
Much of Greenback’s success was due to its dominance on the boards. The Lady Cherokees consistently snagged both defensive and offensive rebounds, helping stave off any potential Lady Eagle comebacks.
The main factor there was senior post Keri Alexander. She snagged a whopping 20 rebounds against the Lady Eagles, giving the Lady Cherokees extra possessions by the handful, and they used them to their advantage.
It was all a product of drive from Alexander, according to Ervin.
“(Alexander) was in there,” Ervin said. “She wanted to get the boards.”
Alexander is a dominating threat both in scoring and rebounding, a key returner from last season’s team that went 16-11 and advanced to the Region 2-1A semifinals. Of course, the play of McDonell and Brown paced the Lady Cherokees’ effort, too.
“Shay McDonell, she was hitting some tonight. … Abigail (Brown), she pulled through for us tonight,” Ervin said.
The victory extends Greenback’s current winning streak to two games after it defeated Oliver Springs the day prior, 42-34. Alexander (18 points), McDonell (10) and Brown (5) performed well in that game, too.
After a rough stretch in which they dropped six contests in a row, the Lady Cherokees hope to keep their current winning streak alive. Doing so would keep predictions in their favor moving forward.
“Hopefully, (the win) can build some of our confidence up,” Ervin said, “so that we can keep building on it in future games.”
