Had Tuesday night’s game taken place earlier in the season, Greenback girls basketball coach Angie Lucier was not sure the Lady Cherokees would have come away victorious.
After starting the night with three excellent quarters, Greenback slowly let a 20-point lead slip from its grasp in the fourth. Yet before it was too late, the Lady Cherokees clamped the door shut on Maryville Christian’s comeback bid and escaped with a 49-37 win Tuesday at Maryville Christian School.
The 12-point victory was the latest part of Greenback’s (6-9) midseason turnaround. The Lady Cherokees started the year with a 2-8 record, including six consecutive losses from late November to mid-December, but have now won four of their last five.
The fact that Greenback managed to win a game that featured a five-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter shows that Lucier’s vision is starting to come together.
“We definitely had a rocky start (to the season),” Lucier told The Daily Times. “We had several that were ill, Keri (Alexander) was injured the first few games. We weren’t able to get into a flow early on. Just some inexperienced people with the basketball, that as the year goes on, you get more confidence.
“Today there were several times that we could have turned it over, and maybe in the first part of the year, they would’ve been turnovers, but we took care of it and got it where we needed to be.”
Greenback was outscored by the Lady Eagles 16-8 in the fourth, but on the back of three domiwnant stanzas to start the night, the slump did not hurt it in the end. The Lady Cherokees held MCS (11-6) to single-digit points in each of the first three quarters, including a game-low five points in the second, while forcing 15 turnovers through three frames.
Senior Keri Alexander paced Greenback with 14 points along with four rebounds. Macee Tuck and Madysen Albright both contributed 9 points, and every Lady Cherokee that scored made a three-pointer in the win.
Maryville Christian head coach Stephen Hudson did his best before the game to alleviate the Lady Eagles’ recurring problem, but another lackluster start buried MCS in the end.
“We enter games and we start slow and put ourselves in a deficit,” Hudson said. “We spend so much energy trying to catch back up, by the time we’ve made it close, we don’t have the energy to go over the top and do anything with it. We don’t have the depth to run full court the whole way, pressure the whole way.
When we can and execute, we’re fine. But we don’t let our team play our game. We let other people dictate it, and we have to stop it.”
Maryville Christian pulled itself out of a deep hole it had dug to start the fourth quarter, opening with an 11-0 run over the first four minutes. The Lady Eagles broke out a full-court press than resulted in five fourth-quarter Greenback turnovers — its most in a quarter — giving Naomi Atchley (14 points, 15 rebounds) and Kaybrie Patterson (10 points, two assists) a chance to salvage the game.
Though they ultimately came up short, Hudson was pleased with the Lady Eagles’ response, an important trait as MCS looks to snap a four-game losing streak.
“The start was great,” Hudson said. “We had a nice stretch run in the middle there, but we’re floundering at the moment. Just like the fourth quarter here, I know these girls will always fight regardless. I’m always proud of them for that.”
