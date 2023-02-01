Eagleton guard Natalie Murrell flew down the court and pulled up for a jump shot she had taken, and made, several times over the course of the game. The basketball hit the rim, but did not fall in.
Murrell’s shot as time expired was the final chance in Eagleton’s 42-40 loss to Greenback’s JV girls team Wednesday night inside Paul W. Gilley Gymnasium at Eagleton College & Career Academy. The Lady Royals had multiple chances to tie the game in the final 30 seconds, but Greenback kept them from connecting.
Eagleton had the ball out of an 0:29 timeout, but the Lady Cherokees forced a turnover on the inbound pass. Greenback did not score on its offensive possession, giving the Lady Royals a chance to make something happen.
Murrell put up the initial shot, which missed, then forward Averie Lindsey grabbed the offensive rebound, but her put-back attempt also missed. Eagleton fouled and snared the rebound after a missed free throw, but Murrell’s last-second jumper was off the mark.
Murrell led Eagleton’s scoring with 15 points and Lindsey finished second with nine along with 10 rebounds.
Eagleton head coach Ian Britton was pleased with the way the Lady Royals executed their game plan and fought to the end despite the final outcome.
“I feel like most of them were good shots, we’ve just got to execute and knock them down,” Britton told The Daily Times. “And that comes with experience. I told them to keep their heads up, and it hurts me for them. That’s a good team (Greenback), they hit their shots. I was real impressed with their execution down the stretch. I was real proud of our girls for coming through and getting in the right spots, we’ve just got to knock them down.
“A lot of heart and effort. We got the shots we wanted, but we’re still learning how to hit them. That comes with dribbles and that comes with experience, and we don’t have a ton of that yet. That’s what it’s about, and I’m proud of them. Down the line, I felt like we played with a ton of effort. If they’re doing that, playing hard and helping each other, the score is going to take care of itself.”
Eagleton led for almost the entirety of the first half, taking leads of 13-10 and 22-19 into the second quarter and halftime, respectively, but its inability to create separation was consequential in the third quarter.
After its offense was cold in the first half, the Lady Cherokees outscored Eagleton 17-13 in the third. Freshman guard Elizabeth Davis put Greenback ahead with a minute remaining in the quarter on a three-point play. Eighth-grader playing JV Emory McDonnell made four 3-pointers in the third quarter alone to keep Greenback’s chances alive. She nearly recorded a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.
“Emory (McDonnell), an eighth grader, got a little hot,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier said. “We felt like we had a mismatch with her, so we got her open in the corner and she hit a couple of threes. That really helped with the comeback. Offensively we were able to capitalize and find her. Whoever has the hot hand, you want to try and get the ball to them.”
The Lady Cherokees briefly surrendered the lead in the fourth quarter, but Davis, who led all scorers with 17 points and recorded five steals, made a free throw to tie the game at 40 all, and then the game’s final two.
“It was good to see them battle back after being down,” Lucier said. “We got into a pressure type defense and turned them over. My freshman point guard Elizabeth Davis finished strong at the rim, so I was proud of that. Just holding composure there at the end of the game. She (Davis) hit free throws down the stretch to get us in a position to win.
“You’ve got to give it up to them (Eagleton). They did a great job and they’re really improving. Both teams fought really hard, I felt like it was a battle both ways.”
