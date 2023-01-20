In the middle of a late-season slide, the Heritage boys basketball team is looking for any answer imaginable as it tries to sort out its offensive woes.
Injuries have dealt significant blows to the Mountaineers' offense, and the latest result was Heritage’s second-lowest offensive performance of the season, a 60-33 loss to district rival Farragut on Friday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
The loss was Heritage’s (10-11, 0-6 District 4-4A) fifth consecutive and its fourth in that stretch of games decided by 21 or more points.
Grant Campbell led Heritage with 14 points, while freshman Eli Williams added 10, but the other four Mountaineers who scored combined for three field goals and nine points. Heritage head coach Brad Flatford is searching for anybody who can step up and complement both Campbell and Williams.
“We’ve got to find somebody else that can score right now,” Flatford told The Daily Times. “We’ve really been struggling with that. When you look at our other three guys starting or coming off the bench, we’re struggling to find a scorer. We just can’t — I mean, 33 points.
The game was all but decided in the first quarter, when Farragut (13-10, 3-2 District 4-4A) outscored Heritage 26-8. The Admirals connected on five triples in the first, including one from Luke Johnson as time expired to increase their advantage to 18 points.
Farragut guard Dominic VanAcker totaled 12 points and a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter alone. After getting the second quarter off, VanAcker scored five more points in the early minutes of the third before he was pulled with a game-best 16 points.
Heritage knew what a player like VanAcker was capable of, but it proved a near impossible challenge to stop him in person. With the Mountaineers' attention foused on VanAcker, they left room for a balanced Admiral scoring effort, with Johnson (9 points), Tyson Jackson (8 points) and Berkly Naro (8 points) all close to double figures.
“He’s a really good athlete,” Flatford said. “It’s a hard matchup for us. Obviously he’s a tough matchup anyways, but he’s athletic, an experienced player. And we had a tough time with him tonight, and a lot of their other players.”
Heritage had lost all its energy by the end of the first quarter, and mustered only six points in the second. The Mountaineers were slightly revitalized out of halftime and totaled 17 points in the third — more than double their total in any other quarter — but crawled their way to the finish line with a two-point fourth.
It was a somber scene on the Heritage bench in the fourth quarter. With usual scoring threats Colby Smith and David Marsh sidelined in concussion protocol, the Mountaineer backups in and all energy absent down 25+ points, Heritage’s starting five sat solemnly on the bench, their heads bowed and covered in towels.
“They had a lot of confidence, and we didn’t have any confidence, it looked like,” Flatofrd said. “I thought tonight, like Tuesday, we backed down some. The game looked like it was too fast and too physical for us. They had their way with us and I thought that was really unfortunate. I thought our guys might step up and compete a little better, but we didn’t.”
Flatford knows that no one in their district will feel sorry for the Mountaineers and the number of injuries they have. He is now trying to stay as positive as he can with his players, knowing their only option is to overcome their scoring drought themselves.
“It’s hurting us from a scoring standpoint,” Flatford said of Heritage’s injuries. “Colby is our third-leading scorer. He’s had games this year where he’s had 17, 18, 19 points. We depend on him to score, and that hurts not having him. David Marsh is really good getting in the lane, he’s really athletic. And that hurts, no question about it, but those are the cards we’ve been dealt.
“We’ve got to make the best of it and play with what we have.”
