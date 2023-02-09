Heritage suffered a setback before it even tipped off against Seymour on Thursday.
Sophomore guard Parker King, a consistent starter for the Mountaineers, injured his ankle while playing in the junior varsity game that started the festivities at Seymour High School and was sidelined for the nightcap.
It was the only thing that went against Heritage as it jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening quarter and never looked back en route to a 68-36 victory over Seymour.
"We were down a guy and our bench was a little thin, but I thought we did a good job," Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. "I thought our zone gave them some problems with our length. We turned them over some, and that led to some early buckets. We hit some shots early, too. Eli (Williams) came out and got going, and that was a big benefit for us."
Williams tallied 10 of Heritage's 17 first-quarter points while Heritage (13-15) limited Seymour (3-25) to just three points.
The Mountaineers' offense slowed a bit in the second, tallying nine points in the quarter, but its defense kept the Eagles (3-25) to a single-digit output in the first half.
"(Seymour) just came off a win and felt pretty good," Flatford said. "We felt it was really important to come out and get off to a good start. We got into some foul trouble, and with a thin bench, it was hard to manage, but we did it."
Williams, who has missed time due to injury this season, recorded a game-high 21 points, 15 of which came on shots from behind the 3-point line. Sophomore guard Matthew Marsh added 9 points while senior forward Grant Campbell and junior forward Colby Smith each scored 8.
"(Williams) gives us a legitimate scorer from that position," Flatford said. "He can score it, and with Grant inside, that opens up some things. He can give us the shot in the arm that we need."
Senior forward Isaiah Sawyer registered 20 of Seymour's 36 points.
The Eagles close out their regular season with a Senior Night celebration against Anderson County tonight.
Heritage hopes to parlay its momentum into the District 4-4A tournament, where it will open up against Hardin Valley on Wednesday at Farragut High School. The Mountaineers suffered a five-point defeat to the Hawks in their first meeting on Jan. 10 and a 52-33 loss back on Jan. 31.
"I don't know if it is because of the matchup, but it was kind of like that last year," Flatford said. "We seem to be pretty competitive with them. I thought we had a chance to beat them at our place, and we hung around late over there.
"It's the postseason and anything can happen. They're going to be dialed in and ready for us because they realize it's win-or-go-home, but we obviously realize that, too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.