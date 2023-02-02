Heritage needed a performance like the one it put on Thursday.
January proved to be brutal month for the Mountaineers as they lost seven of their eight games, and those defeats were by an average margin of 21.1 points.
Heritage started February on a much different note, jumping out to a sizable lead in the second quarter and piling on en route to a 68-27 victory over Tellico Plains inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
"It was an emotional night because of Senior Night," Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. "I thought Grant (Campbell) played well on both ends of the floor and I thought Chase kind of looked to score more than he is used to. He hit some shots and got to the rim, and I was proud of the way he battled and competed because that was something I haven't really seen out of him all year."
The win served as a going-away present for Heritage's four seniors — Campbell, Ridings, Finn Lowans and Ty Keeble. Campbell tallied 13 points while Ridings and Lowans added 8 and 5 points, respectively.
"They've obviously had to play a lot of minutes, especially Grant and Chase," Flatford said. "We played through Grant a lot last year through the post. They've meant a lot to us in terms of leadership, playing hard every day and coming to practice and battling and being coachable. It has meant a lot."
Heritage (12-13) entered the second quarter with a 14-7 lead and proceeded to rattle off a 7-0 run to open the period. It grew its advantage even more before halftime as it limited Tellico Plains (5-16) to four points in the quarter to take a 33-11 lead into the intermission.
"That run was big because they were kind of teetering on being in the game," Flatford said. "That was encouraging to see because we've kind of had a habit this year of getting up and then, I won't say taking our foot off the gas, but kind of forgetting what we did to get there. Teams make adjustments and before you know it, they make a run, but tonight I thought we did a good job of not letting that happen."
Freshman guard Eli Williams recorded a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, to aid the senior's effort.
Heritage hopes to maintain its strong start to the month when it returns to District 4-4A action and faces Farragut on the road today. The Admirals handed the Mountaineers a 60-33 loss in their first meeting on Jan. 20.
"I think it gives us some confidence," Flatford said. "We obviously know we're going to have our work cut out for us, but we have to go over there with the mentality that we have nothing to lose. I really feel like Farragut, of all the teams that we've played this year, just really had their way with us here a couple of weeks ago.
"I just want to come out and compete and get after it. We just need to go out there and play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.