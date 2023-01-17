Heritage’s best shot at its first District 4-4A win came Tuesday night, but the Mountaineers weren’t ready for it.
Like Heritage, the Bearden boys basketball team entered the contest without a district victory. It was the perfect opportunity for Heritage to shake its three-game skid and earn its first win of the new year.
Coach Brad Flatford felt the Mountaineers had a productive practice on Monday and that they understood their game plan for the Bulldogs. Yet the moment proved too big for Heritage in a 64-37 loss to Bearden inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
The Mountaineers (10-10, 0-5 District 4-4A) had more turnovers (four) than field goals (one) in the first quarter, setting the tone for what was an offensive struggle.
“I didn’t think we played real well at all,” Flatford said. “We were prepared and knew what they were going to do, but we looked like a team that wasn’t prepared. For whatever reason, we just didn’t have it. They were a step quicker at everything and more physical than we were. We had a hard time defending them and turning the ball over. Not a good night for us at all.”
After its slow start — Bearden led 15-6 after one — Heritage did pick things up in the second quarter. Its 17 points in the second quarter were more than double the amount it scored in any of the other three periods. Bearden (13-7, 1-2) only outscored Heritage by four points in the frame, 21-17, the Mountaineers’ smallest points margin of the game.
One of Heritage’s few positives was Grant Campbell’s second quarter. The 6-foot-8 forward went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the first, then continued his pinpoint shooting with a pair of 3-pointers in the second.
Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, Campbell’s 10 second-quarter points were more than they totaled in any other quarter of the game. Bearden had pulled away, 48-29, by the end of the third, and outscored Heritage 28-14 for the second half.
“(Campbell) can shoot like that if he gets out there for a little bit,” Flatford said. “We just couldn’t score consistently enough. If we don’t take care of the ball consistently enough, it’s hard to score. That’s our problem, and it's been our problem for a large part of the year.
“We fell behind 13, 14 and were trying to claw back. We couldn’t get stops and turned the ball over. I really felt like tonight was really the only time we backed down. We’ve been beaten soundly a couple times this season, but I thought we took some things from both those games — we played hard and competed — and built some things. Tonight, we didn’t. We let them impose their will on us.”
Flatford had a simple message for his team as it continues the hunt for its first district win: it needs a better effort than the one it showed Tuesday. The schedule, however, does not get any easier for Heritage, as it hosts Farragut (12-10, 2-2 District 4-4A) Friday night.
“That effort tonight won’t get it. It just won’t get it,” Flatford said. “Our effort tonight has got to be better all the way around.”
