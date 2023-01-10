One word was on Heritage boys basketball coach Brad Flatford’s mind Tuesday night.
The Mountaineers blew a strong first-half effort in a 44-39 loss to District 4-4A opponent Hardin Valley at Yogi Wilson Gymnasium as they continue to search for their first district victory of the season.
For Flatford, the issue was simple to identify, and it's a recurring problem that cost Heritage another important game.
“Turnovers. Turnovers hurt us offensively,” Flatford told The Daily Times. “We can’t score 39 points and beat anybody in our league. It boils down to that. When you can’t take care of the ball consistently enough, you give them extra possessions. You’re digging yourself too big a hole.”
Forward Grant Campbell made two free throws to put Heritage (10-8, 0-3 4-4A) up by three points with less than two minutes to go in the first half, but the Mountaineers finished in one of the worst ways possible. Campbell’s two points at the charity stripe were Heritage's only score over the final 5:33.
Hardin Valley (16-3, 2-0 4-4A) connected on a 3-pointer to tie the game at 16-all, and at the 35-second mark, made another to take a three-point advantage. HVA added two more buckets before the break, and Heritage’s lead, which it had held for the majority of the first half, vanished with the Hawks’ 7-0 run that took less than a minute.
Between Hardin Valley’s quick scores were several Heritage turnovers – the Mountaineers finished with 13 for the night. The one time they got the ball to their end of the court, the Hawks grabbed the defensive board. Once trailing by three, Hardin Valley had made it a three-possession game before the break.
“We had outplayed them the entire first half and played really well defensively,” Flatford said. “Grant hit a couple of free-throws to put us up three with about a minute-twenty to go, and it just snowballed. The game just completely changed in the next one minute, twenty seconds, from being up three to down seven in the half. It’s just hard to come back from.”
The Mountaineers gave a valiant effort at a comeback, but as they were outscored 26-11 in between the second and third quarters, it proved too large a hole to climb out of. After making five field goals in the first quarter, the Mountaineers hit three total in the two frames surrounding halftime.
Heritage freshman Eli Williams (17 points) accounted for nearly half of the team’s scoring in its fourth loss in the last six games. He had sat for a significant period of time in the two quarters when Heritage’s offense was at its lowest, but he made an immediate impact when he checked into the fourth.
Though the Hawks held firm in the end, Williams connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to bring Heritage within a possession at the two-minute mark. He scored 11 points in the final four minutes of the game and finished with 13 in the fourth quarter alone.
“That hurts, not having him out there for the normal minutes he would normally get,” Flatford said. “But he hit some big shots late for us to help us claw back.”
The Mountaineers will get no reprieve from tough competition in the coming weeks, as they host district opponents Maryville, Bearden and Farragut. Flatford knows it will be a fight each and every night, but he also knows what his team is capable of if, like Tuesday, it battles for a full 32 minutes.
“Our guys never quit, and that’s encouraging,” Flatford said. “They fell behind 11 at the end of the third quarter, start of the fourth quarter, got it to one possession and gave themselves a chance. It’s just frustrating. We’ve got some young guys in some spots who are learning some tough lessons, but sometimes that’s part of it.”
