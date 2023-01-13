Navy Gentry hit a 3-pointer, her second of the third quarter, and for a brief moment, Maryville found itself with the momentum that had been possessed by Heritage for most of the night.
The senior guard’s shot pulled the Lady Rebels within 10 points, but any thought of a comeback was short-lived.
Heritage sophomore forward Chloe Heath answered with an and-one on the other end, kickstarting a 9-0 run that allowed the No. 6 Lady Mountaineers to pull away for a 59-43 victory Friday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“Our girls fight through adversity,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “We tried something new and played that matchup zone. We haven’t worked on it in awhile, but we know that we’re going to have to use it eventually, and we didn’t do a very good job on it (when Gentry hit those 3s).
“It’s my fault for going to it, but you have to work on stuff, and they have to fight through it, and they did. I called timeout, we came back out and sealed the game.”
The game-defining spurt, which occurred over a three-minute, 19-second span, was not emblematic of the game flow.
Heritage (18-1, 4-0 District 4-4A) has relied on its prolific offense throughout the season, but Maryville (8-11, 0-3) became the fourth team to limit the Lady Mountaineers to less than 60 points.
“I thought it was one of the first games I’ve seen our team play as a unit on defense,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark said. “I can’t talk enough about how we limited their second-chance points because that’s something that they rely on a ton.”
Heritage senior guard Bekah Gardner led the Lady Mountaineers with 12 points. Heath tallied 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Gentry scored a game-high 16 points, 10 of which came in the third, while senior forward Jada Edwards added 10.
The Lady Rebels, who have lost four of their last five games, will attempt to get back on track when they travel to Hardin Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I can’t speak enough about their toughness — their physical toughness and their mental toughness,” Clark said. “Even tonight, we talked about the things we can’t control not going our way and what we could control. I thought they responded well and popped off a few things like controlling our rebounding effort, our defensive intensity, our communication and moving the ball.
“That speaks volumes for their mental toughness and how locked in they are to what’s important, but we need to continue to learn our offensive and defensive system, keep playing together and get more comfortable.”
Heritage ramps up its difficulty with matchups against No. 1 Bearden and Farragut on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
“It’s a big game (against Bearden), but it doesn’t define either one of us,” Howard said. “They’re good, and we want to go over there and have a good showing and play well, but the most important wins are in the tournament. If we win this one, that’s great, but I’d rather lose this one and win the district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.