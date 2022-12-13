The Heritage girls basketball team jumped out to a quick 10-4 lead, but Rick Howard was not satisfied.
Imani Hardin, one of two Knoxville West players to average in double figures, had scored twice at the rim, the last of which came on a long rebound after she attempted a 3-pointer.
An early timeout gave Howard an opportunity to remind the Lady Mountaineers that they had to be better defensively if they wanted to accomplish all their goals at season’s end.
The message resonated as Heritage limited Knoxville West to eight points over the final 12-and-a-half minutes of the first half en route to a 66-20 victory Tuesday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“I think he has to get on us a little bit before we start playing better sometimes,” sophomore Carsyn Swaney told The Daily Times. “I think we have the tendency to play down to our potential, but we got a lot better throughout the game.”
“The kids looked at me and said, ‘OK,’ and they took care of business,” Howard added. “They’re growing up. These sophomores I have are really outstanding players, and they are becoming good leaders, too.”
Knoxville West (1-10) scored four points in the first three minutes, 37 seconds but only logged 16 over the final 20:23. Hardin did not score again after the first-quarter timeout.
Defense not only prevented Knoxville West from scoring, but it also provided the majority of Heritage’s points.
The Lady Mountaineers (10-0) forced a bevy of turnovers that resulted in fastbreak layups on the other end, including the first eight points of the second half to build a 46-12 lead.
When Heritage was not finishing uncontested layups after steals and missed shots, it was utilizing precision passing to score in the halfcourt.
The Lady Mountaineers assisted on 20 of their 30 made field goals.
“Our kids are playing hard, and the big thing that I see is we’re sharing the ball better than we have in a long time,” Howard said. “That just shows me that they don’t care about who scores, they care about winning. We’re playing good ball. The young ones are buying in to playing defense, and we’re scoring.”
Swaney scored a game-high 22 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady Mountaineers while senior Kinsi Carnes tallied 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals.
Heritage has scored at least 60 points in nine of its first 10 games this season.
“We’ve got three kids who can post up in Kinsi Carnes, Jay Coker and Chloe Heath, who is our big threat in there,” Howard said. “(Heath) is buying in to posting up, and so think that will benefit us down the stretch because you can’t (have) 3s every night. You have to have easy layups and post-up shots.”
HERITAGE LADY MOUNTAINEERS 66, KNOXVILLE WEST LADY REBELS 20
KW 8 4 5 3 — 20
H 19 19 18 10 — 66
Knoxville West (1-11): Maya Beeler 10, Imani Hardin 4, Kayleigh Newman 4, Shya Bullock 2.
Heritage (10-0): Carsyn Swaney 22, Kinsi Carnes 12, Karly Christopher 6, Bekah Gardner 6, Jaci Neubert 4, Jay Coker 4, Chloe Heath 4, Olivia Boyce 4, Elisha Byrd 2, Olivia Sanders 2.
3-pointers: KW 3 (Beeler 2, Newman); H 4 (Christopher 2, Swaney 2).
