During halftime at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium, Heritage assistant coach Karly Stache, acting as head coach in the place of an absent Rick Howard, made herself clear.
“We came in at halftime, and we were upset,” Stache told The Daily Times. “We yelled a lot, and I called out Bekah (Gardner), Chloe (Heath) and Carsyn Swaney. I said, ‘They’re our leaders. They’re our scoring leaders, and they need to step up.’”
Heritage led William Blount by just four points to end the first half, and Stache wanted her team’s playmakers to deliver in the second. They did, especially Gardner, who finished with 23 points and five 3-pointers as the Lady Mountaineers cruised past the Lady Governors, 57-38.
Gardner hit four of her five 3-pointers in the second half, making two in both the third and fourth quarters.
“(Gardner) did an awesome job,” Stache said. “Chloe did well too. I think Carsyn got a lot of fouls there, and it was hard to get her into the game. I’m proud of how they responded in the second half.”
The defense for Heritage (15-1, 2-0 District 4-4A) stepped up, too. After allowing 15 points in the first quarter, the Lady Mountaineers gave up single-digits in each of the next three periods and only let one player score in double-digits for William Blount (9-8, 0-2).
That player was Chloe Russell, who tallied 17 points.
“I hope (Russell’s play will continue to be) big,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “I’ve said this ever since she was a freshman … She’s a good basketball player. She could be a really good basketball player, but how far she wants to take that obviously is going to be up to her.”
Russell’s first make was a 3-pointer, but for the rest of her buckets, she battled inside, showcasing her ability to contribute in a multitude of ways.
“Hopefully, that’s a sign that things will continue to come for Chloe,” Kallenberg said. “She played really well for us down in Charleston. She’s always been one of those kids who is going to get on the boards and do the dirty work … She’s strong enough to post you up, but she handles the ball well enough that you can play her out on the perimeter, too.”
Heritage outscored William Blount 30-15 in the second half, with Chloe Heath finishing with 13 points and Swaney tallying seven. It was a refreshing sight for the Lady Mountaineers after a long break.
“We hadn’t played since right before New Year’s,” Stache said. “We’d been off a week, so we were going to have some of that fatigue coming back, getting our legs (ready), but this is a good group of girls. They fight hard and they respond when you coach them.”
The Lady Mountaineers largely neutralized the Lady Governors from beyond the arc, as Russell’s three was the only long-range make for William Blount.
The Lady Governors closed the gap somewhat from their 67-35 loss to Heritage on Dec. 2, but they’re looking for more.
“We played them exactly 35 days ago,” Kallenberg said. “They’re missing their head coach tonight, obviously he’s going to call the game a little bit different than somebody else, but I was interested to see how much growth we have had. I think you saw some glimpses in the first half, and I thought for about two-and-a-half quarters, we were OK.
“Then you’ve got that quarter and a half where, just different spots, it just kind of got away from us. Young team, and just got to continue to do a better job on my end to bring them along, but I don’t want to take away from the good stuff that we saw tonight, either.”
