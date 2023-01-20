The Heritage girls basketball team came out of a fourth-quarter timeout with a two-point lead and a minute, five seconds left to play.
Heritage head coach Rick Howard wanted a defensive stop, but more than that, he wanted the Lady Mountaineers to have clean technique, so as not to give Farragut an extra opportunity.
The Lady Mountaineers stood firm defensively for three possessions in the final minute, without a foul, and escaped with a 53-50 win over District 4-4A rival Farragut on Friday night inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
After the three crucial stops, senior Bekah Gardner grabbed a defensive rebound and drew a foul with two seconds left, making a shot at the free throw line to clinch the win for the Lady Mountaineers (18-2, 5-1 District 4-4A).
“That was perfect technique,” Howard told The Daily Times. “That is perfect film to show future Lady Mountaineers that you can play defense in a crucial situation without fouling. We didn’t give up the big shot, and Bekah did a great job blocking out that back side and rebounding there. That was just technique. Great depth and a great, great job over there.”
Propelled on by an engaged Homecoming crowd at Rick Howard Court, the Lady Mountaineers stopped Farragut’s initial push out of the 1:05 timeout. The Lady Admirals (15-8, 3-2 District 4-4A) trimmed 49 seconds off the clock before getting an opening, which they missed. Farragut took a timeout with 16 seconds remaining, but on two ensuing possessions, Heritage did not let Farragut score or draw a foul.
Gardner’s rebound — her only board of the game — sealed Heritage’s fifth win in its last six games and sent the fans into a frenzy. Howard acknowledged the important role a jam-packed student section had in their successful escape of a one-score game.
“It was wonderful. You love to see the stands full," Howard said. "Our student section was just unbelievable. I was really proud of all our fans, and it was just an exciting night. I love it when our student section gets filled up, and our kids get really fired up about it.”
The Lady Mountaineers capitalized on numerous trips to the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, where they went 10-of-12. Nearly two-thirds of their 16 fourth-quarter points, including a high of five from Carsyn Swaney, came at the free throw line, making sure a third quarter in which the Lady Mountaineers were outscored 20-10 did not matter.
Heritage’s clutch showing at the line came a game after it shot 64% and missed the front end of four one-and-ones in the Bearden loss, so Howard was thrilled to see the progression.
“It evens out,” Howard said. “They came through in the clutch when we really needed to knock down free throws. You win or lose a lot of games from that free throw line, and tonight, we were lucky enough to win. They stepped up there with ice in their veins.”
Swaney, with 20 points, led the game in scoring for the second time this week. She was followed by Gardner, who rebounded from an off-night Tuesday with 12 points, including a trio of triples. Jaci Neubert scored 12 points and totaled four steals, while both Kinsi Carnes and Chloe Heath grabbed seven rebounds, giving Heritage plenty of optimism as it held on to its district positioning.
The Lady Mountaineers will finish its five-game homestand against Knox Halls (14-6) on Tuesday, before traveling to district opponent Maryville (11-10, 2-3) next Friday.
“It was just a great team effort,” Howard said. “Win and you stay in second place. I know we have to play them (Farragut) over there which will be really tough, but I’m just proud of our kids.”
