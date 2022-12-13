SEYMOUR — Greg Hernandez could have been more upset about the number of shots his team was missing near the bucket.
Seymour’s players, though, gave their coach plenty of reasons to overlook that.
Seymour missed multiple shots from close to midrange Tuesday, but often followed those misses up with offensive rebounds or forced turnovers defensively. That allowed it to not only take a quick lead but extend that advantage in its 53-20 win over Gibbs to open District 3-3A play.
“Tonight was just one of those, ‘Hey, get right,’ kind of games,” Hernandez told The Daily Times. “Obviously, we all were not satisfied with how we started the year, but to get off to a 1-0 start in the league, there’s a lot of basketball in front of us. We did a lot of good things today. We’ve got to clean up shot selection and shots that are being taken. We’ve got to make more shots.
“But all in all, I’m happy with the effort and I’m happy with where we’re going right now.”
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Seymour (5-6, 1-0 District 3-3A), which had manifested against high-quality opponents Sevier County, Alcoa, Heritage and Gatlinburg-Pittman.
“We just went through a gauntlet,” Hernandez said. “I wish we would have played better, wish we would have had some different results, but hey, that’s the beauty about basketball. It’s a postseason sport, so hopefully, these lessons and tribulations, everything that we’ve gone through, prepares us for the future.”
Seymour took a quick 6-0 lead in the opening moments of the first quarter Tuesday, extending that advantage to eight points before the period expired. It then held Gibbs (5-6, 1-1) to just two points in the second quarter to lead 31-11 at halftime.
Time after time, when Gibbs would try to take the ball down the court, Seymour’s suffocating press defense would get the best of it. It was clean defensive play, too; Gibbs didn’t attempt any free throws in the game.
Its defense and intensity allowed Seymour to not only live, but thrive, with its missed shots offensively.
“I stress, ‘We need to get as many shots up as possible,’ especially with (those) percentages,” Hernandez said. “We’ve got to get up more shots, but also, let’s get some pressure. We’ve been playing really fast, really aggressive, physical teams. Let’s be the aggressors tonight, and that’s what we were really able to focus on.”
The plan worked. Gibbs failed to score double-digit points in any quarter, while Seymour did so in every quarter. Bailey McCoy led Seymour with 11 points, followed by Brielle Turner with seven.
Their efforts, mixed with Seymour’s overall aggressive hustle, led to a version of his team Hernandez hadn’t seen in a while. He hopes this version doesn’t stay away for as long this time.
“(The players were) a little bit more relaxed,” Hernandez said. “A lot of stuff been going on behind the scenes. It was just one of those nights where you say, ‘Hey, let’s go out there and play. Let’s do what we do, and that will be good enough.’”
