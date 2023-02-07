William Blount had its opportunities to close out Farragut in regulation, but when Parker Lane's 3-point attempt at the buzzer found the bottom of the net, there was no time to feel sorry for itself.
"That was obviously very deflating but going into overtime, we had to have positive energy knowing the game is not over," William Blount junior guard Caden Windle told The Daily Times. "We knew we could win it in overtime."
Windle ensured that William Blount left Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium victorious, scoring 11 of his 34 points in the extra period to propel the Governors to a 67-59 win over Farragut on Tuesday.
The victory secured the regular season District 4-4A championship and the No. 1 seed in the district tournament for William Blount (25-4, 8-2 District 4-4A), feats made possible by two clutch 3-pointers from Windle.
The first came more than a minute after a Claudio Song layup gave Farragut (17-11, 7-3) a 58-56 lead with two minutes, 49 seconds remaining in overtime. William Blount senior guard Braden Mayfield fired up a transition 3-pointer that clanged off the rim, but the Governors were able to corral the offensive rebound and find Windle in the corner.
A free throw from Berkley Naro with 52 seconds left knotted it up at 59, but Windle delivered a dagger 11 seconds later, splashing a 3 that all but sealed the title.
"I'm not going to lie, it felt good," Windle said.
"We always joke with him that no moment is ever too big for him," William Blount coach Kevin Windle added. "He has ice in his veins. That's the way we look at it. He's just a very special player and a special teammate.
"Champions aren't made when the lights are on. It's when you're in here by yourself putting in the hours and putting in the work. It pays off when the lights come on, and that's what he's been able to do his whole life."
Overtime did not seem within the realm of possibility two periods earlier.
William Blount opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 39-21 lead, but Farragut clawed its way back within five by the end of the period.
"We quit doing what got us the lead," Kevin Windle said. "We quit running on offense, we quit sharing the basketball and we turned it over a couple of times. When those things happen, it is kind of like that perfect storm that allows them to come back, but we got back to our standard of play and were able to hold on and get the victory."
Two free throws from Caden Windle gave the Governors a 54-51 lead with 10 seconds left in regulation, but Farragut was able to find Lane on the other end, and his heave from the wing rattled home.
With William Blount's second-leading scorer Grady Robertson on the bench with five fouls, Windle shouldered the Govs to a district title after four minutes of free basketball.
A brief celebration ensued, but William Blount has bigger aims on the horizon, starting with winning the District 4-4A tournament.
"I think at the end of the season, no matter what happens, we'll look back and say, 'Wow, we're the regular season district champs,' but as good as that is, we really want to win the district championship," Caden Windle said. "We can't feed into the hype. We know everybody is going to come for us and try to take that top spot. We just have to stay focused on each game and not look ahead."
