Maryville coach Taylor Clark didn’t anticipate what she saw on the court Friday.
In a game that stretched into overtime, Maryville scored double-digits in just one period, while William Blount didn’t do so at all. The Lady Governors tallied just three points in the second quarter, while the Lady Rebels produced just one in the third.
“I didn't expect it to be that much of a defensive game,” Clark told The Daily Times. “I know we'd been struggling a little bit offensively if we don't get the ball inside. Our outside game's been struggling just a little bit. It really was a defensive game. I didn't expect it to be quite like that.”
While the defensive dominance of Friday’s game may have been a surprise to Clark, its outcome was a positive one, as Maryville turned on its offense when needed and outlasted William Blount, 34-33, in overtime at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
The Lady Rebels (10-11, 2-3 District 4-4A) scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and nine during the overtime period; they had tallied just 14 across the first three quarters.
William Blount (10-12, 0-6) struggled offensively as well, but did enough to build an 18-14 lead to end the third period. It extended that advantage to 24-14 in the fourth before Maryville mounted a comeback, scoring seven unanswered points before Zoee Harrison connected on an inside bucket to knot the score at 25-all.
Jada Edwards’ last-second heave just missed at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.
“I feel like we've kind of struggled a little bit all year, especially (in the) second half offensively,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “So I know on our part, points were going to be hard to come by because they are a good team defensively.
“I'm so proud of our kids for us not working very much on what we implemented tonight and for them to go out and carry it out the way they did. I'm just proud of them.”
Maryville took a quick 32-25 lead in overtime before William Blount mounted its own comeback. Chloe Russell nailed two free throws in the final seconds, cutting the deficit to one, but the Lady Govs couldn’t connect on their final shot attempt.
“You walk in (the locker room) and you see kids in tears and I mean, and I don't hide anything. I broke down,” Kallenberg said. “I hurt for them. I asked them, 'What's the difference between tonight and other nights?' They were just like, 'We competed and we invested.' I told them, 'That's all we ever wanted from you guys,' and I said, 'You can grow from that.'
“I just hurt for them. I'm sure I'll sit back and watch the game and look, sit and go, 'I should have been better for them in this area,' or 'I should have been better for them in this area.'”
For the Lady Rebels, the goal is always to stay the course, allowing time for things to work out. So when the game didn’t go as anticipated Friday, that’s exactly what they did, and they reaped the benefits of that strategy.
“I just preach to them (to) trust yourself, trust your teammates and trust our process,” Clark said. “As long as we do that, we can sustain their runs that they're making and we'll go on our own in due time.
“So proud (of the team). I thought that they showed a little bit more of our mental toughness rather than our physical toughness. I tell them, I always say this, ‘An ugly win is always better than a pretty loss, especially in district.’ So that was big for us.”
