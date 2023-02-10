A celebration for one of the most decorated senior classes in Alcoa girls basketball history almost turned sour when Macie Ridge collapsed along the baseline midway through the first quarter and clutched her right knee.
The senior guard was unable to put any weight on her injured leg as she was helped to the locker room after being attended to the court, but any fear of a season-ending injury passed when she returned to the bench before halftime.
The initial diagnosis Ridge received was a hyperextended knee, a sigh of relief that allowed the Lady Tornadoes to enjoy their 67-29 victory over rival Maryville on Friday inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
“It (reminded me of Mak Bremer last season), and maybe even worse timing because it is her Senior Night and we’re getting ready to start the tournament soon,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “I think it scared her more than anything. We were afraid she was going to hyperventilate, so we just grabbed her and prayed with her to try and calm her down and hope for the best-case scenario.”
Alcoa (27-2) banded together and put on a show with one of its leaders sidelined, especially in the rebounding department.
The Lady Tornadoes seemingly grabbed an offensive rebound on every possession that had a missed shot and rarely let Maryville corral one of its own on the other end.
“It was just an amazing response by our girls,” Baumann said. “Rebounding requires a lot of effort and toughness, and I thought we displayed a lot of that. It just shows how much those girls love Macie. That’s what we huddled up and said (after she got hurt) — ‘The best thing we can do is get out here and play hard.’”
“Position negates athleticism every single time,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark added. “That position is initiating contact and pushing them out of the paint before the shot hits the rim and comes off. I told them that we need to find a way to do that or we’re going to get out-rebounded consistently.”
Maryville dealt with an injury of its own, as freshman point guard Zoee Harrison did not play because of a knee injury. Sophomore guard Adie Blackburn slid into the starting point guard role and junior guard Karly Hunt was also asked to play the position at times.
“Zoee is huge for our offense,” Clark said. “She’s been the one all season, and none of the other girls are used to running that position, so it led to us having a couple of people out of position and that took away from our scoring.”
Alcoa senior point guard Karli Haworth tallied a game-high 17 points and junior forward Amelia Pfeiffer added 10. Ridge scored 7 points before leaving with her injury and fellow seniors Mak Bremer and Ainsley Pfeiffer totaled 9 and 4, respectively.
The most jubilant senior moment, however, came from Jillian Taylor, who made a layup through contact with seven minutes, nine seconds remaining, making the entire bench come to its feet in celebration.
“That was as excited as we got all night,” Baumann said. “It shows how valuable Jillian is to our team. Though she may not get the minutes on the court, she brings a lot of value to our team each day, and in our society nowadays, it says a lot about a young lady to stick with it for four years and not get to see the reward on the court, but the other reward she does get comes from being a teammate and a bunch of girls who love her.”
Alcoa closes its regular season at Bearden at 6 p.m. Monday while Maryville hopes to rebound before opening the District 4-4A tournament against Hardin Valley on Wednesday.
“I think the one thing that we can take away from this game is rebounding effort and initiating contact and how important that is, especially in big games,” Clark said. “We’re going to take that with us to Wednesday, and hopefully that translates.”
