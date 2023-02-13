KNOXVILLE — Jahvin Carter knifed into the lane and met two Bearden defenders.
The Alcoa senior guard hoisted up a floater that caromed off the rim and into the leaping hands of senior guard Jordan Harris, who delivered a game-tying putback to force overtime as time expired.
The Tornadoes made the most of their second chance, locking down the Bulldogs en route to a 71-65 victory Monday at Bearden High School to close out the regular season.
"Jordan was awesome tonight. I can't say enough good things about him," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. "He impacted winning in a lot of different ways. That's who we're always counting on him to be because he's going to play hard every single play.
"We got a decent look at the buzzer, but what you need to do is get it up with one or two seconds left and follow it with a good athlete who cares about winning. I thought he delivered with a huge tip-in. We don't win that game without him."
Harris' buzzer-beater came moments after Bearden's King Hubbard missed the front end of a one-and-one trip to the free-throw line that could have put Alcoa (21-8) away.
The Tornadoes' original plan was to find junior guard Brady Haun in the corner for a game-winning 3-pointer, but when the Bulldogs (16-11) took that away, Carter, a Class 2A Mr. Basketball finalist, attempted to force four more minutes of basketball.
Harris did, and a defense that ebbed and flowed throughout the contest reverted to the dominance it displayed against rival Maryville on Friday.
Alcoa held Bearden to four points in the extra period, with two coming on an early field goal and the others coming on two separate trips to the free-throw line.
"I thought we put together one of our better defensive performances on Friday, so now it's like, 'OK guys, I've seen what we can be. We just have to be this all the time,'" Collins said. "I think in the playoffs, the game slows down and every possession is more important and you just have to find a way to get stops.
"To win a game like this against a respected opponent, you have to have stops down the stretch, and we were able to do it."
Carter scored the first three points of overtime and then freshman guard Jabriel Koko hit a 3-pointer in front of the Alcoa bench that proved to be the dagger.
Carter finished with a game-high 22 points and was joined in double figures by Haun (16) and Harris (12).
Bearden faces another Blount County foe in No. 4-seed Maryville to open the District 4-4A tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday at Farragut High School.
Alcoa, which won 13 of its final 14 games to close out the regular season, also starts its postseason journey this week, facing the winner of Pigeon Forge and Cumberland Gap — scheduled for Wednesday — at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Pigeon Forge High School.
"Our buzz word as a program of late has been momentum," Collins said. "We've talked about it being an on-ramp into the playoffs, and I think we've done a great job of closing the season with two big-time wins against respected, good opponents.
"Now it's on because every goes back to 0-0 and you have to find a way to win the game in front of you."
