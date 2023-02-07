Travis Stinnett knew it was about to happen.
He watched away from the court as Jahvin Carter made Alcoa history Tuesday, scoring 62 points in the Tornadoes’ 98-42 win over Cumberland Gap and breaking not only Tai Cates’ single-game scoring record, but also Stinnett’s all-time scoring record.
Standing beside Carter on the court afterward, Stinnett, who went on to play at Alabama after graduating from Alcoa in 1998, imparted just how important what Carter accomplished is.
“It was kind of leading up to it for it to happen,” Stinnett told The Daily Times. “It’s bittersweet. Any competitor wants to be able to have their name in a record book, especially here at Alcoa with the tradition of all the great players who have come through here.
“It was something that I considered a real honor, all the teammates you played with, all the coaches who helped you on the way. I think Jahvin realizes that, too, that it is a pretty big deal just because of the history and the tradition of Alcoa.”
As for Carter, who drained nine 3-pointers to supplement his insane stat line, the moment wasn’t lost on him, either.
“It means a lot to surpass a great player,” Carter said. “He was one of the best players to play here, so it just means a lot to me. My teammates, they wanted me to win this. They wanted me to do this. I give all credit to them and the coaches. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”
Carter entered the game needing just five points to break Stinnett’s record of 1,748, and he eclipsed that with just his second trey of the night. He made four buckets, including two treys, in the fourth quarter to break Cates’ single-game record of 57 points.
He left each person in the gym awestruck, especially his coach.
“I’m proud of him,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “I’m excited for him. When you think about Alcoa and how tradition-rich it is basketball-wise, so many good players, obviously Travis (is) one of the best, but now for Jahvin to set that as a junior is kind of awing to me. Just a special night on a lot of different levels. He means the world to us as a program. Just excited for him.”
Carter certainly meant the world to Alcoa on against Cumberland Gap. Not only did he change the program’s record books, but he also helped make it an easy day for the Tornadoes.
He made 14 buckets, including seven threes, in just the first half as Alcoa built a 58-23 lead before heading into the locker room. With plenty of breathing room, the Tornadoes cruised, finishing just two points shy of 100, and Carter continued to accumulate points, his ability to fully take over a game never more evident.
And thus, history was made inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
“There was a lot of shot-making definitely tonight,” Collins said. “I thought we did a good job of finding the open man, and the open man tonight hit shots and hit shots at a high level. Obviously, that starts with Jahvin. I don’t think there was many he missed on the floor tonight to be honest. But we had other kids hit shots as well. Very unselfish play.
“I thought we played the right way. Defensively, we were able to create a lot of turnovers to let us get out in transition. Any time you get out in transition, life is just easier.”
