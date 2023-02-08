GREENBACK — The Greenback girls basketball team had one basket in the second half from someone not named Keri Alexander, but Lady Cherokees head coach Angie Lucier didn’t mind the top-heavy scorebook.
Leading by just four points entering the fourth quarter, Greenback made a deliberate decision to emphasize Alexander on every offensive possession in the final period. Lucier believed Alexander had a mismatch on Midway defender Sierra Cowell, so the Lady Cherokees’ offense ran through their important senior.
Alexander recorded a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double in the Lady Cherokees’ 41-35 win over Midway Wednesday night at Greenback High School. Alexander scored 15 of Greenback’s 17 second-half points, including 10 in the fourth quarter alone.
“We were looking to try to get her (Cowell) in a little more foul trouble, and that worked out to our advantage,” Lucier told The Daily Times on Greenback’s emphasis on Alexander. “We were keying on getting her the basketball on the block. We felt like she could score down there, which she did a pretty good job of that, and drawing a foul. They got into some foul trouble so it worked out that way.”
It was because of Alexander that the Lady Cherokees (11-15, 3-4 District 4-1A) survived a valiant fourth-quarter Midway rally. Greenback led 31-27 after the third, but the Lady Green Wave (15-8, 5-2) pulled within two points with five minutes, 47 seconds left to play, and later trailed 38-35 with 20 seconds left.
Alexander made the game’s final three points at the free throw line to seal Greenback’s district victory. She went 1-for-5 from the charity stripe in the first half, but made 9-of-16 attempts in the final two periods. In the fourth Alexander made eight trips to the line, connecting on seven.
“It speaks volumes to the kind of mental toughness that she brings to the game,” Lucier said. “She did struggle early on and somebody might let that get in their head and be done for the night, but she stepped up there and knocked several down there at the end that we had to have.”
The Lady Cherokees opened the game in a new man-to-man defense in an effort to counteract Midway’s versatile scorers, but it was not as successful as Lucier had hoped for; the score knotted at 10-all after one. Greenback shifted back into its bread and butter, a 3-2 zone defense, and kept the Lady Green Wave’s offense in check. The first quarter was Midway’s only frame with double-digit points.
“Midway has several girls that can drive and can shoot outside, so we had tried a different defense in the first, but that obviously didn’t work out,” Lucier said. “We switched back to our regular zone and that worked pretty well. Lots of games, teams are getting easy stuff, but I didn’t feel like Midway had anything easy tonight. They definitely had to work for their buckets, so I was proud of the defensive effort.”
Greenback now sits in third place in District 4-1A and will travel to first-place Harriman (14-8, 6-1) Friday night for its regular-season finale.
