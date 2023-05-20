A Knoxville man is in custody on a $150,000 bond after Blount County deputies arrested him in connection with an accident last Sunday, May 14, that they say resulted in the death of a Kodak man.
Jeremy Shaun Valentine, 31, of Tipton Station Road, Knoxville, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with an injury, a felony, in connection with the accident in Seymour. A Blount County Sheriff's Office post on Facebook said additional charges "could be forthcoming."
Deputies arrested Valentine on Friday evening, May 19, and he is scheduled to appear at a 9 a.m. hearing Monday, May 22, in Blount County General Sessions Court.
BCSO says that Charles R. Clark, 75, of Kodak was traveling east on Cunningham Road West after 3 p.m. May 14 when a late model, blue, full-size pickup truck that was heading west crossed the centerline, struck Clark’s 2018 Nissan Rogue head-on, and then fled the scene.
Clark and his wife, Theresa Clark, 71, were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by AMR Ambulance Service. Theresa Clark was treated and released, but BCSO reported, "Charles Clark passed away due to his injuries Wednesday evening."
Multiple sheriff’s deputies worked with other law enforcement agencies on the case, according to BCSO. Friday they identified the vehicle, a late model Dodge Ram pickup truck, and then Valentine as its owner and the suspect in the hit and run accident, the post said. Deputies reported that they took Valentine into custody Friday evening at a location on Tipton Station Road and found his damaged truck at a Knoxville automobile body shop.
“I am very pleased we were able to identify and arrest the person who was responsible for this tragic accident,” Sheriff James Berrong said in the post. “Several deputies worked long hours throughout the week, following-up on multiple leads, to identify the suspect and the vehicle in this hit-and-run accident. I am pleased that we were able to bring some closure to Mrs. Clark and her family, but it saddens me that someone died due to Mr. Valentine’s negligence. It was made worse when he fled the scene instead of owning up to his responsibility. My condolences to the Clark family. We pray this arrest brings you some closure.”
Berrong thanked not only the deputies and other law enforcement agencies that worked on the investigation but also people who assisted by providing leads.
