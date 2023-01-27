SEYMOUR — Seymour girls basketball coach Greg Hernandez wanted a response from his team after an eight-point loss to non-district opponent No. 4 Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday.
The results spoke for themselves Friday night as the Lady Eagles took care of business against District 3-3A foe Carter, 59-20, inside Seymour High School. The win was Seymour’s (17-8, 5-0 District 3-3A) fifth in district play and eighth in its last nine games. With the victory, the Lady Eagles also ensured they could clinch their district title with a win at No. 18 Northview Academy next Friday.
“With the loss on Tuesday against GP, this was an opportunity for us to get back on track and get our fifth win in the district,” Hernandez told The Daily Times.
“It gives us one game on Friday at Northview to make sure that we clinch the regular season at No. 1. The opportunity for us to bounce back and give us some opportunity and positivity for next Tuesday and Friday, it’s huge.”
Seymour scored to pull ahead 4-2 early in the first quarter and never had to look back. The Lady Eagles held Carter (4-18, 0-6 District 3-3A) to only one field goal in the opening possession, despite Hernandez feeling that the Lady Hornets were getting too many open looks.
Seymour cleaned up its defense even more in the second quarter and forced five Carter turnovers — it had nine takeaways at halftime and 15 for the game — and and allowed just three more Lady Hornet scores.
The Lady Eagles turned their suffocating defense into offense and quickly put the game out of reach. They took a 19-2 lead into the second and extended that advantage to 33-8 at halftime. Seymour totaled at least 11 points in every quarter on a balanced scoring night, with five of the nine Lady Eagles that recording at least five points.
“They were obviously missing shots early, but I felt like we were letting them get what they wanted to,” Hernandez said. “We made adjustments in the second quarter and tried to keep the ball on the side. When we’re defending, we’re tough to score on. It’s important that we turn that defense into offense.
“When we do that consistently ... that’s what I told them at half, stay consistent, let’s keep building. I don’t want any less than 10-point quarters. Keep pushing, keep sharing the ball. And we were able to do that.”
Over 60% of Seymour’s offense came from 3-point range, where it connected on 12 triples. The game’s leading scorer Kaylen Schultz (15 points) and Caiden Russell (9 points) each made three 3-pointers, while Jaden Cummings (10 points) and Brielle Turner (6 points) both added two treys.
“It all started with getting some baseline touches and some middle touches,” Hernandez said. “When we were able to collapse the zone to get those open looks — that’s why we worked so hard getting the ball there. It creates those opportunities where you’re just standing still. It’s just you and the basketball. It’s catch and shoot, and we took advantage of that.”
The Lady Eagles are back in action Tuesday when they host No. 7 Sevier County to end the month before their district-finale at Northview on Friday. Hernandez was pleased that after the disappointing Gatlinburg-Pittman result, his squad built some positive momentum before an important week.
“Hopefully we’ll get some momentum to get two wins next week,” Hernandez said. “We’ve got two big ones on Tuesday against Sevier County and Friday at Northview. Those are two big county games. I told the girls, ‘If I’ve got to get motivation for you to play next week, then you ain’t got a pulse.’ It’s a big-time rivalry week for us, and if we can get two wins, I’ll be very happy.”
