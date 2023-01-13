Alcoa girls basketball coach David Baumann got the defensive intensity that he was looking for Friday night.
Though the Lady Tornadoes beat district opponent Cumberland Gap by 41 points on Monday, Baumann felt that their aggressive, press defense was not up to its usual standards.
Strong defense was Alcoa’s MO as it downed District 2-2A foe Pigeon Forge, 77-43, inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium. The Lady Tornadoes (18-2, 3-0 2-2A) held Pigeon Forge (7-6, 1-2 2-2A) to a single field goal in the first quarter and carried a 13-point lead into halftime, accumulating double-digit forced turnovers in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
“I thought our press really hurt them,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “We tried to do it Monday against Cumberland Gap, but we weren’t very good. Towards the end of the second quarter, we lapsed a little defensively, but we picked it back up in the second half.
“It helps us get a good start and come out with the right intensity to begin the game. It probably helps our mindset more than anything else to be honest with you.”
Macie Ridge led Alcoa’s offense with six first-quarter points, ensuring the Lady Tornadoes took a comfortable lead into the second quarter. By the halfway point of the second, Alcoa had allowed only two field goals and two free throws.
Baumann chose to put in some of his younger bench players over the final four minutes, and their lack of experience showed. Pigeon Forge finished the half with a 14-point second quarter, and the Lady Tigers’ Makaylee Stalcup, who was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, netted six points after she was held off the scoreboard in the first.
Though a dynamic scorer like Stalcup was a challenge for his younger players to guard, Baumann was glad nonetheless that they received that experience.
“I saw her shooting a lot,” Baumann said. “It was a little different from when Macie Ridge was guarding her than late in the game. She was a challenge for the freshman to guard her because she was coming in to shoot and she was so aggressive offensively.”
Alcoa’s starting five controlled the third quarter and built themselves a 55-27 lead heading into the final frame. Baumann again went to his bench, but they had learned from their early-game mistakes and looked like a different unit.
Halle Bailey finished with 10 points on the night, six of which came in the fourth quarter, and fellow freshman Ivy Brewster scored all eight of her points in the fourth, including a pair of 3-pointers. Maddy Stewart and Gwenn Carroll, also freshmen, both added buckets, and they forced four more Pigeon Forge turnovers to round out a 22-16 fourth-quarter advantage.
As district play reaches the halfway point, Baumann realizes there are not many opportunities to work on his defensive depth, so he was happy to give them minutes Friday. Whether it’s his first six or the bottom of the bench, he expects them all to hold their own on defense.
“We got to play a lot of young girls, and we’ve really been challenging them to get better defensively,’ Baumann said. “I thought they had a great effort defensively and they turned that over to the offensive end. The other thing that they did in the second quarter was turn it over a lot, and they didn’t do that in the fourth.
“They’re listening, and the more experience they get, the better they’ll get. We’ve played a tough schedule, so it’s been hard to get some of them the minutes they want. It was good to get that tonight.”
