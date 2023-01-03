The momentum was on Greenback’s side as the game came down to the final play.
In a tie game, the Cherokees had the ball on their side of the court with four seconds left. After taking a timeout, they came out of the break with a shot to win it all. The Cherokees wanted the ball in the hands of guard Garrett Giles, but Maryville Christian’s Eli Girbert swooped in and stole the pass.
Girbert drew a foul on the other end of the court and made a free throw to seal a 56-55 win over Greenback on Tuesday at Maryville Christian School.
The senior Girbert missed all of the 2021-22 season as he recovered from a torn ACL, but he has made his impact on the first half of MCS' (8-9) campaign, though no moment was bigger than Tuesday.
“With this being his senior year, it’s great for him to have a moment like that,” Maryville Christian head coach Brian Turbyfill told The Daily Times. “He’s worked really hard, come in as a new player and been very coachable. The kids love him as a teammate. I’m glad to see him step up at that moment for us.”
Greenback head coach Shane Belcher put the blame on himself for his handling of the timeout and ensuing play. A miscommunication on Greenback's (6-9) bench led to a hastily drawn play, and the result was its sixth loss in its last eight games.
“In the end, that’s on me for drawing up a bad play,” Belcher said. “I think our players are blaming themselves, but it’s on me. One of the kids said we had a one-and-one, so I was trying to check on that. By the time I got that checked, they (the referees) blew the whistle, so I just had to draw something up real quick.”
Girbert’s heroics started well before his two plays to clinch the game. Coming out of a timeout in the final seconds of the third quarter, the Eagles gave Girbert the ball, and he sank a 3-pointer as time expired to tie the game at 44-all.
Gilbert’s 18 points were one behind Drew Napier’s 19 for the team-lead, but he did pace the Eagles with five 3-pointers, including a trio of makes in the first quarter.
Girbert and Napier kept the Eagles afloat in a 32-minute slugfest. The score was tied 18-all after the first quarter, and then Greenback took a slim two-point advantage into halftime. The Cherokees, who led for the majority of the game, did not have a lead of more than single-digits.
“I’m super proud of the way they continued to battle,” Turbyfill said. “It was a game of runs, a game of ups and downs, but our guys stayed levelheaded the entire time. Because of that, we were able to get out with a win tonight.”
Despite the close game coming down to the final play, Greenback’s many missed shots loomed larger on Belcher’s mind than the steal and subsequent free throw. When the Cherokees knocked off MCS 61-55 at home in late November, they made all the easy shots they took.
It was not the case Tuesday. Outside of Giles, who led the game with 29 points, the Cherokees did not have a player with more than eight points.
“We shot it well and moved the ball well there at home,” Belcher said. “We just didn’t shoot it well at all (tonight). And it happens, but you’ve got to find another way to score.”
