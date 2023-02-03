First-year coach Taylor Clark harped on Maryville needing to be a more consistent rebounding team following its loss to Farragut on Tuesday.
It was a message that seemingly resonated with the Lady Rebels, and it showed when it mattered most against William Blount on Friday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
Maryville junior Ella Lott snagged an offensive rebound and kicked it out for a jump shot that clanged off the rim. Junior guard Karly Hunt corralled that miss and followed suit, finding sophomore guard Adie Blackburn on the wing for a 3-point attempt that found the bottom of the net.
That series proved to be the dagger, giving Maryville more than enough breathing room to close out a 50-40 victory over William Blount.
“I think at that point we had sustained a good bit of their run through limiting their second-chance opportunities,” Clark told The Daily Times. “Basketball is a game of runs, and we knew we were going to go on a run of our own. Those were huge plays to get the momentum back in our direction.”
Hunt followed with a coast-to-coast layup after a steal to give Maryville (12-14, 3-6 District 4-4A) a 48-38 lead and William Blount (10-16, 0-9) failed to score over the next two minutes, 35 seconds, all but sealing its fate.
“To me, that’s just the basketball gods,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “I think you saw the sails deflate right there. It’s something that if we pull that rebound down, maybe we go down and get a clean look, but I think that deflated us and at that point is was too much to come back from.”
The victory was proceeded by a Senior Night celebration for Navy Gentry and Caton Harris. Gentry tallied four points while Harris recorded two.
“I can’t thank them enough for the way they’ve bought into the program,” Clark said. “They didn’t have to because it’s their last year and they’re not going to see all the success of our program that they’re building the foundation for, but I thank them so much for believing in what we’re preaching, being selfless and locking in to those details.”
The Lady Rebels were paced by a 17-point effort from freshman point guard Zoee Harrison that included three 3-pointers. Hunt also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Sophomore guards Charlise Scarlett and Savannah Darnell each scored a team-high 11 points for the Lady Governors.
Maryville will attempt to close out District 4-4A play with a victory when it hosts Hardin Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday. William Blount gets one final opportunity to secure a district win it hosts Farragut at the same time.
“I think it is something that with young kids, especially in this society of instant gratification, they want to know when they will reap the reward,” Kallenberg said. “I want it so bad for those kids. When we went down 11 (in the third quarter), my assistant was like, ‘Call a timeout,’ and I said, ‘No, we need to see if we can work through this,’ and they did (up until those rebounds).
“They’re hurting, but what choice do we have besides showing back up on Monday and going back to work.”
