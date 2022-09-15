One of two obstetrician-gynecologist clinics in Blount County, All Women's Care PLLC, announced it will be moving its operations at Blount Memorial Hospital to merge with Fort Sanders Women's Specialists and Fort Sanders Perinatal Center in Knoxville.
A release from the Ob-Gyn states the women's clinic has served patients in the area for over 20 years and the transition will take effect on Oct. 1.
“In an effort to provide Blount County women with the highest possible care, our practice felt it was critical to offer our patients the stability and facilities they deserve for their healthcare needs," Tracie Traver, one of three female doctors at the women's clinic said.
Traver further notes that the office at 250 Cherokee Professional Park in Maryville, near the BMH campus, will continue to provide the same services for Ob-Gyn needs but surgeries and deliveries will only be at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
“We want our patients to know that our commitment to the community and their care is as strong as ever," Travers said, "but moving to Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center will allow us to provide the highest possible quality of care for the long-term with respect to patient outcomes.”
The other two doctors at the clinic are Nancy Garza and Paula Peeden; Lana Still is also a family nurse practitioner at the clinic.
“I feel it’s important for all of our patients to understand how much we appreciate their trust in us and that we hope they will allow us to continue to provide them with the quality of care and service that each person deserves,” Garza said.
"Although some of the services will now move to Knox County, the impact upon patients should outweigh the drive across the river," the release states. "The transition of the practice to Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center did not come without much thought or concern for patient care."
Several months ago, BMH appointed a new CEO and made other administrative personnel changes. The Daily Times has also reported on deep budgetary losses for the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.