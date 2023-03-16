Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA State Semifinals
at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro
5:30 a.m.;Alcoa vs. Brainerd
PREP BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Greenback at Lenoir City
Playing for a Cure Tournament
at The King's Academy
3:30 p.m.;Eagleton vs. Lakeway Christian
at Heritage High School
10 a.m.;William Blount vs. Pigeon Forge
5:30 p.m.;Station Camp at Heritage
BOYS PREP SOCCER
6 p.m.;Morristown West at Alcoa
7:30 p.m.;Rockwood at Greenback
PREP SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;Polk County at Greenback
6 p.m.;Seymour at Cocke County
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Belhaven at Maryville College;Gm 1of3
7 p.m.;Tennessee at Missouri;Gm 1of3
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.;Tennessee at LSU;Gm 1 of3
